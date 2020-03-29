'You know already': Ex-Spurs flop urges £56m Arsenal man to join him at Besiktas

There has been a lot of talk surrounding Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang's future at Arsenal.

Ex-Tottenham flop, Kevin-Prince Boateng, has told Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang during his live Instagram story that he wants him to join him at Besiktas when he is finished at Arsenal.

Aubameyang's future at Arsenal is in doubt with his contract due to expire next summer and rumours swirling around that he could leave - he moved to the Emirates Stadium in 2018 for £56 million [BBC Sport].

Prior to the global health pandemic putting football at a standstill, it was looking unlikely that Arsenal weren't going to secure Champions League football, which wasn't helping their cause in trying to keep their star man.

Nonetheless, before Boateng was going to tell Aubameyang about coming to Besiktas, the Arsenal man already knew what he was going to say.

"All the people, they ask me every time, you know how it is," Boateng told his Instagram followers. "You have to promise me when you finish with Arsenal and you have scored your 300 goals for Arsenal.

Aubameyang then interrupted and started laughing: "Come to Besiktas?"

Boateng responded: "You know already. They are everywhere. Every comment 'come to Besiktas, come to Besiktas'.

Aubameyang: "They are everywhere. They are so funny. I love Turkish people.

Boateng: "The atmosphere in the stadium, I have never seen anything like this and you know I have played in some big clubs. Some good fans. But, here, the fans are unbelievable. I have never heard anything like this loud.

Aubameyang: "Yeh, it's really loud. I played once in Turkey and it was very, very loud. Lacazette told me, he played against Besiktas and he said it was the best atmosphere he played in."

Looking uncertain

It will be a worry for Arsenal fans that they may lose Aubameyang when the transfer window re-opens, but it'll be highly likely that he'll be heading to Turkey. Perhaps further down the line, but not yet.

However, losing him to another European powerhouse is likely simply because of what they can offer him in wages, and more importantly, Champions League football.

If the Gunners can somehow persuade him to add more years to his contract then it'll seriously increase their chances ot taking the next step under Mikel Arteta in these coming seasons.