Who are Adam Driver’s parents? Hollywood star from childhood to Star Wars

Adam Driver took an alternative route to Hollywood.

The 36-year-old spent his early adulthood in the United States Marine Corps and did not make his acting breakthrough until he was in his mid-20s.

Driver, now best know for his roles as Adam Sackler in Girls and Kylo Ren in Star Wars, is a famously private man who does not like to watch or listen to his own performances.

Getting to know his family, therefore, does not sound like the easiest of tasks.

Adam Driver: Parents, wife and son

According to The Telegraph, the actor was born on 19 November, 1983 in San Diego, California, to Joe Douglas Driver - from Little Rock, Arkansas - and Nancy Wright (née Needham) - from Mishawaka, Indiana - and has ancestors from England, the Netherlands, Germany, Ireland and Scotland.

It was to his mother's birthplace that he moved at the age of seven, after his parents divorced, and he sang in a church choir there, with his stepfather a Baptist minister - just as Driver's dad biological had been.

He married the actress Joanne Tucker in 2013, and the pair later had a son whose birth they kept hidden from the press for two whole years.

The family were last known to reside in Brooklyn Heights, New York City, with their dog, Moose.

Adam Driver height

A big man, broad-shouldered and 6ft 3in tall," wrote The Telegraph's Sheryl Garratt after interviewing Driver in 2015.

But appearances aren't everything, it seems. "He also has a surprising gentleness about him," added Garratt. "He is quietly spoken with a slightly anxious look in his dark-brown eyes. He’s a worrier, he will tell me later, with a tendency to overthink."

Adam Driver: TV and films

It was Driver's performances in Girls - a part he landed after clicking instantly with his co-star, and the show's creator, Lena Dunham - that led to interest from JJ Abrams, the filmmaker heavily involved in the Star Wars sequel trilogy. But a minor role in the film Lincoln also helped, with Driver having briefly met the Star Wars producer, Kathy Kennedy, while on set there.

Driver also landed major roles as Phillip Altman in This Is Where I Leave You and Garupe in Silence, post-Girls.