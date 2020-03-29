'This whisper just started': Leeds man shares insight into the unthinkable happening in 2018

Marcelo Bielsa is edging ever closer to guiding Leeds United back to the promised land.

James Mooney, who is the Head of Communications at Leeds, has shared an insight into the club appointing Marcelo Bielsa as their coach two years ago.

During the summer of 2018, Leeds managed to pull off the unthinkable by securing the services of one of the most highly-rated coaches in the world.

Whilst the Yorkshire club gain a lot of attention as it is in the second-tier, this took it to another level because of the calibre of coach they were able to acquire.

Speaking to Talking Shutt, Mooney shared how 'this whisper just started' about Bielsa and how the 'pretty loud' Victor Orta wasn't able to keep it quiet.

"This whisper just started," Mooney told Talking Shutt. "Mainly from Victor Orta because he's a pretty loud guy and if he whispers anything it's a shout for anybody else.

"These suggestions that Marcelo Bielsa was going to come and then that process and looking at what it would look like if he came. He's not going to do the press interviews, so I cannot brief and I cannot set-up one on ones. It's going to be a completely new experience for me in how we are going to announce him and how we are going to educate people about him.

"We knew the big media attention was going to come our way. So, that was really exciting. And don't forget at the time the documentary crew was in place and they were capturing all of that. The last 18 months have been the best 18 months of my life."

The rest has been history with Bielsa and Leeds as he has transformed the club from top to bottom.

The manner in which his team plays, the high intensity, the aggression and the manner in which they attack has resulted in them playing the best football in the Championship for two seasons now.

At this moment, it hasn't resulted in them earning promotion, but after last season's heartache, many believe this could the time they end their long-awaited return to the promised land.