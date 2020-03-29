'They'll never pay': Some rival fans react after Tottenham's reported interest in their player

Tottenham Hotspur are a number of clubs seemingly keen on Leicester City's Ben Chilwell.

Leicester City fans on Twitter expect Ben Chilwell to stay at the club next season after Tottenham added their name to the list of clubs seemingly keen on his services.

The Daily Star has claimed that Spurs are expected to head the race for Chilwell's signature in the summer, with Jose Mourinho keen on bringing the £50 million-rated defender to North London.

On the grand scheme of things, Chilwell has had a strong season for Brendan Rodgers Champions League-chasing side, but his form has dipped in recent months.

Despite that, and the interest from the likes of Tottenham, the Leicester fans expect their left-back to be patrolling the flanks of the King Power Stadium on a regular basis next term.

Leicester hold the edge over Spurs in the sense that they may well be playing Champions League football next term and it would be difficult to then prise away the England man from his current club.

Football is currently at a standstill because of the global health pandemic, with Rodgers men looking pretty safe to secure a top-four finish before the problems around the world arose.

When football can be safe to return, the Foxes will more than likely secure a top-four spot, whilst Spurs may well just miss out on European football altogether, which wouldn't help their cause in trying to sign players for next season.

Here is a selection of Leicester fans reacting to the Chilwell rumours:

