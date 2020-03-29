'The bloke that sells crisps': Gary Lineker shares why he's grateful for Tottenham player

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane was named in Match of the Day's top 10 Premier League goalscorers.

Gary Lineker has shared that he was grateful when Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane won the Golden Boot at the last World Cup because it reminded people that he did the same in 1986, as he told Match of the Day's top 10 podcast.

Tottenham's hitman was named in Match of the Day's Top 10 goalscorers of the Premier League era, with Ian Wright naming him eighth on his list and Alan Shearer ninth.

Nonetheless, England reached the semi-finals of the last World Cup, with Spurs academy product finishing as the top marksman ahead of a number of big-name players.

Speaking to Match of the Day's Top 10 podcast, Lineker shared how he felt when Kane became the top scorer at the last World Cup.

"People say to me when Harry won the, Golden Boot, at the World Cup a couple of years ago, they used to say, 'Oh, god, you must be gutted that another English player has won the Golden Boot'," Lineker told MOTD.

"I used to say 'no, it's actually good because it reminds people that I did win the Golden Boot rather than the bloke that sells crisps'. I was quite happy with it when Harry Kane did that. And he had a couple of penalties and all that."

There's no doubt that Kane will break more records in years to come but one thing that is holding him back is the constant injuries he picks up.

If he can stay out of the treatment room then Alan Shearer's all-time Premier League record may well be broken by the Tottenham man.

But another thing that perhaps goes against Kane, at this moment in time, is his lack of trophies despite being so dominant as a goalscorer.