After 24-goal player’s desire, yet another striker says he wants Liverpool move

Kaj Sierhuis says that he wants to play for Liverpool.

Reims striker Kaj Sierhuis has told Fox Sports that he wants to play for Liverpool in the future.

The 21-year-old striker joined Reims only in January 2020 from Ajax after cutting short his loan spell at FC Groningen.

The youngster suffered an injury on his debut for the French club and was on the sidelines before the global health pandemic interrupted the season.

During his loan spell at Groningen this season, Sierhuis scored six goals and provided one assist in 16 Eridivisie games, according to WhoScored.

The Netherlands Under-21 international has lofty ambitions for the future, and has said that he dreams of playing for Liverpool.

Sierhuis told Fox Sports, as translated by Football-Oranje: “The Premier League has been a dream all my life.

"I love the English football culture, the full stadiums and the experience of a day going to football is the best thing there is. Liverpool has been my favourite club since childhood. It will be a dream to ever earn that.”

Sierhuis is not the first young striker this month to express a desire to play for Liverpool.

Peterborough United striker Ivan Toney said on Instagram earlier this month that if he could earn a transfer to any club, then it would be Liverpool.

The 24-year-old Englishman has scored 24 goals and provided five assists in 32 League One games for Peterborough so far this season, according to WhoScored.