'Small team mentality': Some rival fans blast Liverpool after report emerges

Amir Mir
Atletico substitutes sit on the bench surrounded by Liverpool fans during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg match between Liverpool FC and Atletico Madrid at Anfield on...
Liverpool and Manchester City have been the two dominant teams in English football in recent seasons.

(THE SUN ON OUT, THE SUN ON SUNDAY OUT) Jurgen Klopp of Liverpool with pep guardiola of Manchester City during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Manchester City at Anfield...

There are sections of Manchester City fans who aren't too pleased that Liverpool are seemingly one of a number of clubs who don't want them to be playing Champions League football next season. 

The Express recently reported that the current Premier League champions have been left surprised that Liverpool want to make sure that they aren't playing European football next term. 

 

City are currently facing a two-year ban from Europe, although they have appealed that, and amid the global health pandemic, it could mean that such an issue isn't resolved by the time the first ball is kicked for the 2020/21 campaign. 

It is said that Liverpool, along with other members of the Premier League's top 10 - barring Sheffield United - don't want the Manchester-based club to be playing European football next term until their current situation is resolved. 

Man City supporters on social media blasted Liverpool's involvement, with some making it clear that they would have been surprised had they not seemingly had a say on the matter.  

Mohamed Salah of Liverpool in action with Leroy Sane and Aymeric Laporte of Manchester City during the Premier League match between Manchester City and Liverpool FC at Etihad Stadium on...

In recent seasons, the rivalry between both clubs has grown, with Liverpool proving to be the dominant force in English football their term and their rivals hoping to conquer Europe for the first time in their history. 

Given that City have Pep Guardiola in charge, and a number of their key player's are hitting heir peak, this is their best chance of becoming champions for Europe for the first time. 

Here is a selection of Man City fans reacting to Liverpool rumoured involvement: 

