'Small team mentality': Some rival fans blast Liverpool after report emerges

Liverpool and Manchester City have been the two dominant teams in English football in recent seasons.

There are sections of Manchester City fans who aren't too pleased that Liverpool are seemingly one of a number of clubs who don't want them to be playing Champions League football next season.

The Express recently reported that the current Premier League champions have been left surprised that Liverpool want to make sure that they aren't playing European football next term.

City are currently facing a two-year ban from Europe, although they have appealed that, and amid the global health pandemic, it could mean that such an issue isn't resolved by the time the first ball is kicked for the 2020/21 campaign.

It is said that Liverpool, along with other members of the Premier League's top 10 - barring Sheffield United - don't want the Manchester-based club to be playing European football next term until their current situation is resolved.

Man City supporters on social media blasted Liverpool's involvement, with some making it clear that they would have been surprised had they not seemingly had a say on the matter.

In recent seasons, the rivalry between both clubs has grown, with Liverpool proving to be the dominant force in English football their term and their rivals hoping to conquer Europe for the first time in their history.

Given that City have Pep Guardiola in charge, and a number of their key player's are hitting heir peak, this is their best chance of becoming champions for Europe for the first time.

Here is a selection of Man City fans reacting to Liverpool rumoured involvement:

Small team mentality — Amira (@Amira_MCFC) March 26, 2020

Surprised? How naive & gullible are some people? They are business rivals. This has nothing to do with noble ideas of 'sport'. It's cut-throat & our they smell blood & are trying to take advantage of it. Just like we should have done when Liverpool were caught hacking our systems — City 'til I Cry! (@tomritchiemcfc) March 25, 2020

Bet City (the dumbos) were one of the teams asking PL to award the title to LiVARpool. Kicking themselves now, hey? Should respond by unsettling the best players from each team!!!! — IvoryMoon (@IvoreeMoon) March 26, 2020

Then they are naive than I thought. Obvious Liverpool were going to be involved. In fact I was going to be surprised if they were not going to be involved... — Fellah (@Momaverick83) March 25, 2020

Obsession obviously — LR (@lr_av1203) March 25, 2020

That's why city gotta being up the motion to have the current season voided — 卂乃卂ㄚㄖㄩ尺爪乇 ©️ (@yourme4sheezy) March 26, 2020

Really I don’t think so I bet they were first on the list — Joe Lomonaco (@CityJoe01) March 26, 2020

No chance. They're one of the main drivers. — bill (@Bill4112) March 26, 2020

Liverpool were always going to be the club at the front of this. JW Henry has prior experience in the US I believe — Robbie M (@BrisbaneBlue) March 26, 2020