Should Celtic bring back 6'3 star who Rodgers released for free?

Stuart Findlay has established himself as a top defender since being released by Celtic.

Speculation has mounted this month that Celtic could lose Kristoffer Ajer.

The big Norwegian centre-back is being linked with a move to Tottenham Hotspur [Sporten], who could lose Jan Vertonghen on a Bosman.

Ajer has been an important player for Celtic in recent years and has played a big role in the unprecedented success of last season's treble Treble.

Even if Tottenham don't make a move, other major European clubs could and the Hoops must draw up a list of potential replacements incase he does leave Glasgow. And should Neil Lennon look at one player who Brendan Rodgers released?

Stuart Findlay was let go at Lennoxtown during Rodgers's spell in charge but he has clearly blossomed into a fine defender in Scotland, after a disappointing stint with Newcastle United.

Now with Kilmarnock, the 24-year-old is having an excellent season and Alex Rae put him in his Team of the Season, alongside Ajer's centre-back partner Christopher Jullien at centre-back. [The Scottish Sun].

The towering Scot only has a year left on his contract at Rugby Park and with unfinished business at Celtic perhaps, it wouldn't be a surprise if he jumped at the chance to return.

Is he good enough to replace Ajer? Well, as the Parkhead faithful will tell you, Ajer isn't a flawless or faultless centre-back just yet, and this season he has looked a tad error-prone at times and Findlay will surely be more than up for the challenge of stepping in.