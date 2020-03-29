Quick links

Celtic

Should Celtic bring back 6'3 star who Rodgers released for free?

Shane Callaghan
23rd September 2018, Rugby Park, Kilmarnock, Scotland; Ladbrokes Premiership football, Kilmarnock versus Celtic; Stuart Findlay of Kilmarnock roars his delight at the final whistle
Shane Callaghan
Shane Callaghan

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Stuart Findlay has established himself as a top defender since being released by Celtic.

Lyon's Dutch midfielder Memphis Depay (R) vies with Celtics Norwegian defender Kristoffer Ajer during the pre-season friendly football match between Glasgow Celtic V Olympique Lyonnais at...

Speculation has mounted this month that Celtic could lose Kristoffer Ajer.

The big Norwegian centre-back is being linked with a move to Tottenham Hotspur [Sporten], who could lose Jan Vertonghen on a Bosman.

Subscribe

Ajer has been an important player for Celtic in recent years and has played a big role in the unprecedented success of last season's treble Treble.

Even if Tottenham don't make a move, other major European clubs could and the Hoops must draw up a list of potential replacements incase he does leave Glasgow. And should Neil Lennon look at one player who Brendan Rodgers released?

 

Stuart Findlay was let go at Lennoxtown during Rodgers's spell in charge but he has clearly blossomed into a fine defender in Scotland, after a disappointing stint with Newcastle United.

Now with Kilmarnock, the 24-year-old is having an excellent season and Alex Rae put him in his Team of the Season, alongside Ajer's centre-back partner Christopher Jullien at centre-back. [The Scottish Sun].

The towering Scot only has a year left on his contract at Rugby Park and with unfinished business at Celtic perhaps, it wouldn't be a surprise if he jumped at the chance to return.

Is he good enough to replace Ajer? Well, as the Parkhead faithful will tell you, Ajer isn't a flawless or faultless centre-back just yet, and this season he has looked a tad error-prone at times and Findlay will surely be more than up for the challenge of stepping in.

Stuart Findlay of Celtic in action against Den Bosch during the Pre Season Friendly between Celtic and De Bosch at St Mirren Park on July 01, 2015 in Paisley, Scotland.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Shane Callaghan

Shane Callaghan

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch