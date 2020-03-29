Rio Ferdinand described reported Tottenham Hotspur defensive target as ‘solid’

Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United have been linked with Diego Godin.

According to The Mirror, Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing Diego Godin from Inter Milan in the summer transfer window.

Manchester United and Valencia are also claimed to be interested in securing the services of the 34-year-old central defender.

The Uruguay international centre-back joined Inter in the summer of 2019 on a free transfer after leaving Spanish club Atletico Madrid.

With Jan Vertonghen out of contract at Spurs at the end of the season, Jose Mourinho’s side will need a replacement defender, and it seems that the North London outfit have identified Godin as a replacement.

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand raved about Godin on Twitter back in January 2015 when the defender was at Atletico, and he urged the Red Devils to sign him.

Godin.....if @ManUtd are looking to strenghen in defence i hope they are onto him! Solid — Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) January 15, 2015

Stats

Godin has made 12 starts and four substitute appearances in Serie A for Inter so far this season, providing one assist in the process, according to WhoScored.

The central defender has also played twice in the Europa League and twice in the Coppa Italia for the Nerazzurri this campaign, according to WhoScored.