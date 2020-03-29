Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur

Premier League

Rio Ferdinand described reported Tottenham Hotspur defensive target as ‘solid’

Subhankar Mondal
Luis Suarez of Uruguay celebrates with teammate Diego Godin, Martin Caceres and Rodrigo Bentancur after scoring his team's first goal during the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia group A match...
Subhankar Mondal
Subhankar Mondal

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United have been linked with Diego Godin.

Diego Godin of FC Internazionale gestures during the Coppa Italia match between FC Internazionale and Cagliari Calcio at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on January 14, 2020 in Milan, Italy.

According to The Mirror, Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing Diego Godin from Inter Milan in the summer transfer window.

Manchester United and Valencia are also claimed to be interested in securing the services of the 34-year-old central defender.

 

The Uruguay international centre-back joined Inter in the summer of 2019 on a free transfer after leaving Spanish club Atletico Madrid.

With Jan Vertonghen out of contract at Spurs at the end of the season, Jose Mourinho’s side will need a replacement defender, and it seems that the North London outfit have identified Godin as a replacement.

Diego Godin of FC Internazionale in action during the UEFA Europa League round of 32 second leg match between FC Internazionale and PFC Ludogorets Razgrad at Giuseppe Meazza Stadium on...

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand raved about Godin on Twitter back in January 2015 when the defender was at Atletico, and he urged the Red Devils to sign him.

Stats

Godin has made 12 starts and four substitute appearances in Serie A for Inter so far this season, providing one assist in the process, according to WhoScored.

The central defender has also played twice in the Europa League and twice in the Coppa Italia for the Nerazzurri this campaign, according to WhoScored.

Diego Godin of Uruguay attends the press conference before the 2019 China Cup International Football Championship at Guangxi Sports Center on March 20, 2019 in Nanning, China.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Subhankar Mondal

Subhankar Mondal

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

Register for TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch