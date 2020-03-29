Report: What Arsenal will tell Manchester City if made contact over burning issue

Arsenal are reportedly among the clubs who do not want to see Manchester City in the Champions League next season.

According to The Mirror, Manchester City believe that Arsenal are the driving force behind eight clubs in the Premier League being against them playing in the Champions League.

It has been reported that eight Premier League clubs, including Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal, Liverpool, Chelsea and Wolverhampton Wanderers, have requested the Court of Arbitration for Sport not to allow City to play in next season’s Champions League while their appeal is being heard.

The defending Premier League champions have appealed against a two-year Champions League ban.

With football at a standstill due to the global health pandemic, City’s case may not be heard or resolved before the start of next season.

The Mirror has claimed that City bosses have been told from trusted sources that it is Arsenal who have instigated this move, although the Gunners will deny it should the Citizens contact them about this.

Season resuming

Meanwhile, West Ham vice-chairman Karren Brady has outlined the intention to complete the current Premier League season.

Football in England is suspended at the moment due to the global health pandemic.

Brady wrote in The Sun: “The next Prem meeting is on Friday and the main topic of conversation will be when games can restart. When we — all Prem clubs — last spoke, we agreed to get going again as soon as possible.

“And that games will run into July, if req­uired, to get this campaign finished. This is the plan. This is what we want to deliver.”