Report: Star midfielder's price named, Arteta allegedly wants him at Arsenal

Mikel Arteta, Manager of Arsenal reacts during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and West Ham United at Emirates Stadium on March 07, 2020 in London, United Kingdom.
Valencia star Carlos Soler is reportedly wanted at Arsenal.

Carlos Soler of Valencia during the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 match between Atalanta and Valencia at Stadio San Siro, Milan, Italy on 19 February 2020.

According to the Daily Mail, Valencia have slapped a £36million asking price on midfielder Carlos Soler amid links to Arsenal.

Sky Sports claimed on Thursday that Mikel Arteta wants to bring Soler to Arsenal, having been impressed with his displays over in Spain.

Soler has hit three goals in all competitions this season, and shown his versatility by playing on the right flank, centrally or as a number 10.

 

The 23-year-old has long been thought of a real talent for the future, and Valencia now allegedly want around £36million for him in order to let him move on.

Valencia are – as is often the case – under financial stress, and may be forced to sell big-name players this summer in order to balance the books.

Soler, Ferran Torres, Rodrigo and Geoffrey Kondogbia are among those to have been linked away from Valencia, with Premier League clubs linked to many of them.

Valencia's Spanish midfielder Carlos Soler during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg match between Atalanta and Valencia CF at San Siro Stadium on February 19, 2020 in Milan,...

Soler is technically-gifted, fitting the mould of a typical Spanish midfielder, and that may be why Arteta is so keen to bring him to the Emirates Stadium.

His versatility would give Arsenal options in midfield, but whether the Gunners want to splash £36million on him is another matter, especially after no assists this season.

