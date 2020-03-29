Report: Rangers and Celtic see eye to eye on one issue

Glasgow Rangers and Celtic are reportedly ready to help the NHS.

According to The Scottish Sun, Rangers and Celtic are ready to help the NHS in their fight against the global health pandemic.

It has been reported that Rangers are ready to allow partial usage of the Ibrox Stadium for the training of doctors and nurses during the pandemic to NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde.

Subscribe

The Scottish Sun has claimed that Celtic are open to the usage of Celtic Park for the NHS as well.

With football in Scotland suspended at the moment, neither Ibrox nor Celtic Park will be used for matches anytime soon, and it is really quite generous of Rangers and Celtic to help out the NHS.

Title race

When the season does resume, Rangers will be aiming to challenge bitter Old Firm rivals Celtic for the Scottish Premiership title.

Steven Gerrard’s side are as many as 13 points behind leaders Celtic, but they have a game in hand.

Moreover, there are two Old Firm derbies, and if Rangers win them and the match in hand, then they will certainly fancy their chances of giving Celtic a run for their money.