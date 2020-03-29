Quick links

Rangers

Celtic

Scottish Premiership

Report: Rangers and Celtic see eye to eye on one issue

Subhankar Mondal
A general view of Ibrox Stadium ahead of the Ladbrokes Scottish Premiership match between Rangers and Celtic at Ibrox Stadium on May 12, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland.
Subhankar Mondal
Subhankar Mondal

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Glasgow Rangers and Celtic are reportedly ready to help the NHS.

A general view of Ibrox Stadium prior to the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Rangers and Hearts at Ibrox Stadium on December 01, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland.

According to The Scottish Sun, Rangers and Celtic are ready to help the NHS in their fight against the global health pandemic.

It has been reported that Rangers are ready to allow partial usage of the Ibrox Stadium for the training of doctors and nurses during the pandemic to NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde.

Subscribe

The Scottish Sun has claimed that Celtic are open to the usage of Celtic Park for the NHS as well.

With football in Scotland suspended at the moment, neither Ibrox nor Celtic Park will be used for matches anytime soon, and it is really quite generous of Rangers and Celtic to help out the NHS.

 

Title race

When the season does resume, Rangers will be aiming to challenge bitter Old Firm rivals Celtic for the Scottish Premiership title.

Steven Gerrard’s side are as many as 13 points behind leaders Celtic, but they have a game in hand.

Moreover, there are two Old Firm derbies, and if Rangers win them and the match in hand, then they will certainly fancy their chances of giving Celtic a run for their money.

Celtic fans greet the arrival of the Celtic FC team bus at Celtic Park ahead of the UEFA Europa League Group B match between Celtic and RB Salzburg at Celtic Park on December 13, 2018 in...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Subhankar Mondal

Subhankar Mondal

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch