Report: Guardiola now keen on £81m winger Liverpool have wanted for three years

Manchester City reportedly want Liverpool winger Ferran Torres.

According to the Daily Mail, Manchester City are now interested in signing Valencia winger Ferran Torres amid links with a move to Liverpool.

It was claimed by The Mirror on Thursday that Liverpool are keeping tabs on Torres ahead of a potential summer move, having wanted him since he burst onto the scene with Valencia in 2017.

Barcelona and Real Madrid were thought to be interested too, whilst it was also noted that Torres may have a €90million (£81million) release clause in his deal, but Valencia's financial issues make a cheaper deal seem likely.

Now, the Mail suggest that Manchester City are in the race too, with Pep Guardiola seemingly keen to take on the Reds in the race for Torres.

Liverpool's rivalry with City in recent years has been well-noted, and whilst the Reds have been far better than Guardiola's side this season, City will now hope to win the race for Torres.

The 20-year-old winger has impressed this season, notching six goals and seven assists in all competitions, playing predominantly on the right flank.

With Leroy Sane's future a little unclear, that would allow Raheem Sterling to go over onto the left flank, whilst using Torres and Riyad Mahrez on the right.

Joining compatriot Guardiola may be appealing to Torres, but with Liverpool becoming a truly elite side under Klopp, this could be a real battle for his signature.