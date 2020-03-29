Report: Nottingham Forest could be hurried into talks with summer free agent with rivals offers on cards

Sabri Lamouchi's Nottingham Forest deal expires this summer.

Nottingham Forest could be hurried into talks with Sabri Lamouchi, according to The Sun (March 29, page 61).

Forest are said to have wanted to wait until their Championship fate was decided before offering a deal to their head coach, Lamouchi, whose existing contract expires this summer.

But it is claimed that with the season potentially heading for an extension and interest in the Frenchman possible after a promising start to his City Ground career, the Reds are at risk of losing him if they fail to tie him down soon.

Nottingham Forest were fifth with a five-point cushion on seventh-placed Bristol City before the league was postponed amid the global health crisis.

Should the season end that way, it would be Forest's highest finish in nine years, which only adds to the confusion as to why they have so far failed to extend Lamouchi's contract.

The 48-year-old is Nottingham Forest's 12th permanent manager since then.

He has previously managed the Ivory Coast national team, the Qatari side El Jaish and Rennes in France.