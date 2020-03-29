Quick links

Nottingham Forest

Championship

Report: Nottingham Forest could be hurried into talks with summer free agent with rivals offers on cards

Aiden Cusick
Sabri Lamouchi, of Nottingham Forest looks on prior to the Sky Bet Championship match between West Bromwich Albion and Nottingham Forest at The Hawthorns on February 15, 2020 in West...
Aiden Cusick
Aiden Cusick

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Sabri Lamouchi's Nottingham Forest deal expires this summer.

Sabri Lamouchi, of Nottingham Forest looks on prior to the Sky Bet Championship match between West Bromwich Albion and Nottingham Forest at The Hawthorns on February 15, 2020 in West...

Nottingham Forest could be hurried into talks with Sabri Lamouchi, according to The Sun (March 29, page 61).

Forest are said to have wanted to wait until their Championship fate was decided before offering a deal to their head coach, Lamouchi, whose existing contract expires this summer.

But it is claimed that with the season potentially heading for an extension and interest in the Frenchman possible after a promising start to his City Ground career, the Reds are at risk of losing him if they fail to tie him down soon.

 

Nottingham Forest were fifth with a five-point cushion on seventh-placed Bristol City before the league was postponed amid the global health crisis.

Should the season end that way, it would be Forest's highest finish in nine years, which only adds to the confusion as to why they have so far failed to extend Lamouchi's contract.

Sabri Lamouchi Manager of Nottingham Forrest celebrates at full time during the Sky Bet Championship match between Cardiff City and Nottingham Forest at the Cardiff City Stadium on...

The 48-year-old is Nottingham Forest's 12th permanent manager since then.

He has previously managed the Ivory Coast national team, the Qatari side El Jaish and Rennes in France.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Aiden Cusick

Aiden Cusick

Aiden is a journalism and broadcasting graduate with words in various places. He is a Sheffield Wednesday supporter constantly wondering what he did wrong in a previous life!

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch