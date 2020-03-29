Quick links

Report: Everton think they can sign 8-figure player for just £8m, he's tempted by England

HALEWOOD, ENGLAND - MARCH 6 (EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) Carlo Ancelotti speaks to the media during the Everton Press Conference at USM Finch Farm on March 6 2020 in Halewood, England.
Everton could move for Marseille's Bouna Sarr.

Marseille's Bouna Sarr during the Ligue 1 match between Lille OSC and Olympique Marseille at Stade Pierre Mauroy on February 16, 2020 in Lille, France.

Everton are battling Sevilla for the Marseille right-back Bouna Sarr, according to The Mirror (March 29, page 77).

It is claimed that Sarr has been watched by both Everton and Sevilla scouts, while clubs in Italy have also shown an interest.

And the newspaper adds that although Marseille want £10 million for the 28-year-old, the Toffees believe they can get him for less with an £8m figure mentioned.

 

Sarr is said to be tempted by a move to England, and Everton could be a good fit with Djibril Sidibe's loan spell set to expire at the end of the season.

Everton could sell Theo Walcott

Meanwhile, Theo Walcott will be up for grabs this summer, after failing to convince the Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti, according to The Mirror (March 29, page 77).

Theo Walcott of Everton during the Premier League match between Everton and Crystal Palace at Goodison Park on February 8, 2020 in Liverpool, England.

It is claimed that Walcott will be shifted on - if Everton receive a firm offer for the winger whose £7m-a-year wages could prove problematic.

And the newspaper adds that Everton are certain to take a big financial hit on the 31-year-old, who has 15 months left on his contract.

