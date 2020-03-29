Report: Everton offer new threat to Celtic's hopes of re-signing former Bhoy this summer

Everton are reportedly keen on Hearts defender Aaron Hickey.

According to the Daily Mail, Everton are interested in signing Hearts defender Aaron Hickey as the race for his signature intensifies.

It's claimed that the Toffees have been scouting Hickey this season, and have now joined Celtic, Manchester City and Southampton in the race.

Crystal Palace continued to be linked too, but Everton joining the race could be an interesting development given how clubs may now be fighting for him.

Last weekend, the Daily Record noted that Celtic and Palace were keen on Hickey, with a Premier League team willing to pay £1million for Hickey right now in order to ease Hearts' financial woes.

With Everton now in the mix too, Hickey may have his pick of big clubs to join this summer, and Celtic's hopes may be taking something of a hit.

At least four Premier League clubs are now believed to want Hickey, and it will be difficult for the Bhoys to convince him to snub a move to the Premier League to return to Parkhead.

Hickey started out with Hearts before heading to Celtic, only to return to Hearts in 2018, and luring him back to Celtic Park now looks to be a difficult task.

Everton will be looking for long-term successors to Leighton Baines and Seamus Coleman at left back and right back respectively, and Hickey can play in both positions.

The 17-year-old looks to have a bright future ahead of him, and Everton may see this as a great opportunity to take advantage of Hearts' financial struggles.