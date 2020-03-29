Quick links

Report: Everton offer new threat to Celtic's hopes of re-signing former Bhoy this summer

Olly Dawes
Aaron Hickey of Hearts celebrate at the final whistle during the Scottish Cup Quarter Final match between Hearts and Rangers at Tynecastle Park on February 29, 2020 in Edinburgh, Scotland.
Everton are reportedly keen on Hearts defender Aaron Hickey.

According to the Daily Mail, Everton are interested in signing Hearts defender Aaron Hickey as the race for his signature intensifies.

It's claimed that the Toffees have been scouting Hickey this season, and have now joined Celtic, Manchester City and Southampton in the race.

Crystal Palace continued to be linked too, but Everton joining the race could be an interesting development given how clubs may now be fighting for him.

 

Last weekend, the Daily Record noted that Celtic and Palace were keen on Hickey, with a Premier League team willing to pay £1million for Hickey right now in order to ease Hearts' financial woes.

With Everton now in the mix too, Hickey may have his pick of big clubs to join this summer, and Celtic's hopes may be taking something of a hit.

At least four Premier League clubs are now believed to want Hickey, and it will be difficult for the Bhoys to convince him to snub a move to the Premier League to return to Parkhead.

Aaron Hickey of Heart of Midlothian is seen prior to the Betfred League Cup semi final between Rangers and Heart of Midlothian at Hampden Park on November 03, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland.

Hickey started out with Hearts before heading to Celtic, only to return to Hearts in 2018, and luring him back to Celtic Park now looks to be a difficult task.

Everton will be looking for long-term successors to Leighton Baines and Seamus Coleman at left back and right back respectively, and Hickey can play in both positions.

The 17-year-old looks to have a bright future ahead of him, and Everton may see this as a great opportunity to take advantage of Hearts' financial struggles.

Greg Stewart of Rangers vies with Aaron Hickey of Heart of Midlothian during the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Rangers and Hearts at Ibrox Stadium on December 01, 2019 in Glasgow,...

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

