Report: Everton closely monitoring player who turned down Aston Villa

Everton and Newcastle United are reportedly interested in Wylan Cyprien.

According to The Chronicle, Everton and Newcastle United are interested in signing Wylan Cyprien from Nice in the summer transfer window.

It has been reported that Newcastle had Cyprien on their radar in January and have continued to monitor his development since.

The report has added that Everton have also been watching the 25-year-old attacking midfielder closely this season.

 

It has been claimed that Aston Villa made an approach for the former France Under-21 international in January, but he turned it down, although he is open to moving to the Premier League.

Stats

According to WhoScored, Cyprien has scored seven goals and provided three assists in 20 Ligue 1 appearances for Nice so far this season.

The attacking midfielder also played thrice in the Coupe de France and once in the Coupe de la Ligue this campaign, according to WhoScored.

According to WhoScored, last season, the Frenchman made 27 starts and two substitute appearances in the league, scoring four goals and providing two assists, and played thrice in the Europa League.

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

