Report discloses what Zinedine Zidane has told Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang about summer transfer

Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is reportedly on the radar of Real Madrid.

According to The Express, Real Madrid head coach Zinedine Zidane is interested in signing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Arsenal in the summer transfer window.

However, according to the report, the Gabon international is not the first-choice striker target for Spanish and European giants Madrid.

It has been reported that Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Braut Haaland and Sadio Mane of Liverpool are Madrid’s first and second-choice options respectively.

The report has added that Los Blancos boss Zidane has told Aubameyang that he is not one of the first names that he will make a move for this summer.

“Aubameyang will only get the call as a Plan B if Zidane fails to land either of his first two choices Haaland and Mane,” claims The Express.

Stats

Aubameyang is one of the best strikers in the world and has been absolutely superb for Arsenal.

According to WhoScored, the 30-year-old has scored 17 goals and provided one assist in 26 Premier League matches, and scored three goals in six Europa League games for the Gunners this season.

During the 2018-19 campaign, the striker scored 22 goals and provided five assists in the league, and scored eight goals and provided two assists in the Europa League, according to WhoScored.