Report discloses what Zinedine Zidane has told Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang about summer transfer

TOPSHOT - Real Madrid's French coach Zinedine Zidane
Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is reportedly on the radar of Real Madrid.

(L-R) Hector Bellerin and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang of Arsenal

According to The Express, Real Madrid head coach Zinedine Zidane is interested in signing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Arsenal in the summer transfer window.

However, according to the report, the Gabon international is not the first-choice striker target for Spanish and European giants Madrid.

 

It has been reported that Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Braut Haaland and Sadio Mane of Liverpool are Madrid’s first and second-choice options respectively.

The report has added that Los Blancos boss Zidane has told Aubameyang that he is not one of the first names that he will make a move for this summer.

“Aubameyang will only get the call as a Plan B if Zidane fails to land either of his first two choices Haaland and Mane,” claims The Express.

Zinedine Zidane

Stats

Aubameyang is one of the best strikers in the world and has been absolutely superb for Arsenal.

According to WhoScored, the 30-year-old has scored 17 goals and provided one assist in 26 Premier League matches, and scored three goals in six Europa League games for the Gunners this season.

During the 2018-19 campaign, the striker scored 22 goals and provided five assists in the league, and scored eight goals and provided two assists in the Europa League, according to WhoScored.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang of Arsenal and Fikayo Romori of Chelsea FC

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

