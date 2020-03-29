Report: Club want to buy Rangers player who Gerrard called 'immense' last season

Rangers midfielder Ross McCrorie is a wanted man this summer.

According to the Scottish Mail on Sunday (29/03, back page), Rangers midfielder Ross McCrorie is wanted by Portsmouth in a permanent move.

It's claimed that Pompey want to explore a permanent deal for the Gers talent, having seen McCrorie impress on the South Coast this season.

McCrorie is one of five Portsmouth players currently self-isolating having tested positive for COVID-19, despite showing no symptoms at all.

Portsmouth may now use this down time to speak to Rangers about a permanent deal for McCrorie, who has developed as a right back this season.

The 22-year-old was primarily a centre back or holding midfielder at Rangers, but has added another string to his bow this season in a campaign of real development.

Rangers may have been willing to loan McCrorie out, but selling him is another matter entirely, especially given how highly-rated he is under Steven Gerrard.

Gerrard suggested last season that McCrorie is a future Rangers captain after some 'immense' performance, so surely the Gers won't be willing to let him go full-time.

Yet with first-team chances hard to come by at Ibrox and Pompey making it clear how much they want him, McCrorie and Rangers may face a big decision.