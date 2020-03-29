Quick links

Report: Club want to buy Rangers player who Gerrard called 'immense' last season

Ross McCrorie of Portsmouth FC goes off injured during the Sky Bet Leauge One match between Portsmouth and Southend United at Fratton Park on November 05, 2019 in Portsmouth, England.
Rangers midfielder Ross McCrorie is a wanted man this summer.

According to the Scottish Mail on Sunday (29/03, back page), Rangers midfielder Ross McCrorie is wanted by Portsmouth in a permanent move.

It's claimed that Pompey want to explore a permanent deal for the Gers talent, having seen McCrorie impress on the South Coast this season.

McCrorie is one of five Portsmouth players currently self-isolating having tested positive for COVID-19, despite showing no symptoms at all.

 

Portsmouth may now use this down time to speak to Rangers about a permanent deal for McCrorie, who has developed as a right back this season.

The 22-year-old was primarily a centre back or holding midfielder at Rangers, but has added another string to his bow this season in a campaign of real development.

Rangers may have been willing to loan McCrorie out, but selling him is another matter entirely, especially given how highly-rated he is under Steven Gerrard.

Gerrard suggested last season that McCrorie is a future Rangers captain after some 'immense' performance, so surely the Gers won't be willing to let him go full-time.

Yet with first-team chances hard to come by at Ibrox and Pompey making it clear how much they want him, McCrorie and Rangers may face a big decision.

