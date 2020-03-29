Quick links

Report: Club to make offer for frustrated Liverpool player

Subhankar Mondal
Divock Origi of Liverpool celebrates with Xherdan Shaqiri after scoring during the Emirates FA Cup Third Round match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Liverpool at Molineux on January 7,...
Liverpool winger Xherdan Shaqiri is reportedly on Galatasaray’s radar.

Xherdan Shaqiri of Liverpool battles with Thiago Silva of PSG during the Group C match of the UEFA Champions League between Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain at Anfield on September 18,...

According to Takvim, Galatasaray will make an offer to Liverpool to sign Xherdan Shaqiri in the summer transfer window.

It has been reported that the Turkish club will make a loan offer to the Premier League outfit for the Switzerland International winger.

 

Liverpool’s stance

According to The Liverpool Echo, Liverpool are open to parting company with the former Stoke City winger in the summer transfer window.

The report has added that the Reds want as much as £28 million as transfer fee for the 28-year-old.

Liverpool struggles

Shaqiri has struggled to play regular first-team football for Liverpool since his move in 2018.

According to WhoScored, the winger has made two starts and four substitute appearances in the Premier League and has played just three minutes in the Premier League this season.

In 2018-19, the former Stoke star made 11 starts and 13 substitute appearances in the league and played 176 minutes in the Champions League for the Reds, according to WhoScored.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp admitted to the club’s official website in January 2020 that it must be frustrating for Shaqiri to struggle to fitness issues and not get the chance to play regularly.

Orlando Berrío of Flamengo fends Xherdan Shaqiri off the ball at Khalifa International Stadium on December 21, 2019 in Doha, Qatar.

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

