Report: Club to make offer for frustrated Liverpool player

Liverpool winger Xherdan Shaqiri is reportedly on Galatasaray’s radar.

According to Takvim, Galatasaray will make an offer to Liverpool to sign Xherdan Shaqiri in the summer transfer window.

It has been reported that the Turkish club will make a loan offer to the Premier League outfit for the Switzerland International winger.

Liverpool’s stance

According to The Liverpool Echo, Liverpool are open to parting company with the former Stoke City winger in the summer transfer window.

The report has added that the Reds want as much as £28 million as transfer fee for the 28-year-old.

Liverpool struggles

Shaqiri has struggled to play regular first-team football for Liverpool since his move in 2018.

According to WhoScored, the winger has made two starts and four substitute appearances in the Premier League and has played just three minutes in the Premier League this season.

In 2018-19, the former Stoke star made 11 starts and 13 substitute appearances in the league and played 176 minutes in the Champions League for the Reds, according to WhoScored.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp admitted to the club’s official website in January 2020 that it must be frustrating for Shaqiri to struggle to fitness issues and not get the chance to play regularly.