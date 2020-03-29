Report: Club pull out of club-record deal for Burnley man after talks, eye Blackburn alternative

A Blackburn Rovers player could be on the move in place of Burnley's Ben Gibson.

Los Angeles Galaxy have pulled out of talks to sign the Burnley centre-back Ben Gibson, and could now turn to a Blackburn Rovers player, according to The Sun (March 29, page 61).

It is claimed that Gibson, who has been training with his former club Middlesbrough after he failed to break into Burnley's plans, had been cleared to speak to the Major League Soccer side about a club-record transfer.

And it remains to be seen why the move will no longer go ahead.

Galaxy, though, may not have to travel too much further than Burnley for their Gibson alternative, with the Blackburn centre-back Derrick Williams listed as an option.

Williams has little more than a year to run on his contract at Blackburn, who are likely to be paying him a fraction of Gibson's wages.

Burnley are reported to have paid Middlesbrough £15 million to sign the 27-year-old ahead of last season.

And he is said to earn around £40,000 a week, despite having played just six times since he joined.