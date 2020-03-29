Report: Club open talks to sign £63m player wanted by Liverpool and Arsenal

Liverpool and Arsenal have been linked with Lyon’s Houssem Aouar.

According to Calcio Live, Juventus have begun talks to sign reported Liverpool and Arsenal target Houssem Aouar from Lyon.

The 21-year-old midfielder has been in superb form this season.

Aouar has made 23 Ligue 1 starts, posting three goals and four assists.

His performances have attracted the interests of Premier League clubs, with both Liverpool and Arsenal keen on his signature.

According to the Liverpool Echo, Reds boss Jurgen Klopp is keen on strengthening his side’s midfield this summer and Aouar is among the targets.

The Reds have crashed out of both the FA Cup and Champions League, illustrating how there is room for improvement.

Arsenal, meanwhile, have been linked via the Daily Mail. The Gunners are said to be big admirers of the player who has made five Champions League appearances this season.

The Premier League duo, however, face a battle for his signature.

Juventus have reportedly made Aouar one of their top priorities this summer. Sporting director Fabio Paratici has already begun negotiations.

Lyon are said to want £63 million. Juve, meanwhile, could look to lower that figure by including a player swap with Miralem Pjanic a possibility.

If Arsenal or Liverpool are serious in their interest, they may have to step up their efforts soon as Aouar looks set for a big move in the next transfer window.