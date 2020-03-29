Quick links

Arsenal

Liverpool

Premier League

Report: Club open talks to sign £63m player wanted by Liverpool and Arsenal

Tom Thorogood
Lyon's French midfielder Houssem Aouar celebrates after scoring a goal during the Europa League (C3) football match Olympique Lyonnais (OL) versus Everton FC on November 2, 2017 at the...
Tom Thorogood Profile Pic
Tom Thorogood

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Liverpool and Arsenal have been linked with Lyon’s Houssem Aouar.

Lyon's French midfielder Houssem Aouar reacts after scoring a goal during the French L1 football match between Olympique Lyonnais and Girondins de Bordeaux on November 3, 2018, at the...

According to Calcio Live, Juventus have begun talks to sign reported Liverpool and Arsenal target Houssem Aouar from Lyon.

The 21-year-old midfielder has been in superb form this season.

Aouar has made 23 Ligue 1 starts, posting three goals and four assists.

His performances have attracted the interests of Premier League clubs, with both Liverpool and Arsenal keen on his signature.

According to the Liverpool Echo, Reds boss Jurgen Klopp is keen on strengthening his side’s midfield this summer and Aouar is among the targets.

The Reds have crashed out of both the FA Cup and Champions League, illustrating how there is room for improvement.

Arsenal, meanwhile, have been linked via the Daily Mail. The Gunners are said to be big admirers of the player who has made five Champions League appearances this season.

 

The Premier League duo, however, face a battle for his signature.

Juventus have reportedly made Aouar one of their top priorities this summer. Sporting director Fabio Paratici has already begun negotiations.

Lyon are said to want £63 million. Juve, meanwhile, could look to lower that figure by including a player swap with Miralem Pjanic a possibility.

If Arsenal or Liverpool are serious in their interest, they may have to step up their efforts soon as Aouar looks set for a big move in the next transfer window.

Houssem Aouar of Olympique Lyon controls the ball during the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 First Leg match between Olympique Lyonnais and FC Barcelona at Groupama Stadium on February...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Tom Thorogood Profile Pic

Tom Thorogood

I'm a 27 year old language teacher and writer based out in Mexico with a passion for football and swimming. I like to focus on the top European Leagues, especially La Liga, as well as the footballing development in Central and South America. My favourite teams include Derby County, Barcelona and Jagaures de Chiapas.

Register for ARSENAL team updates

Register for LIVERPOOL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch