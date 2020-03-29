Report claims Klopp is in love with speedy winger, has asked Liverpool to bid £81m

Liverpool are reportedly keen on Barcelona winger Ousmane Dembele.

According to Catalan newspaper SPORT, Liverpool are prepared to pay €90million (£81million) to sign Barcelona winger Ousmane Dembele this summer.

It's claimed that Barcelona may need to make a big sale this summer to alleviate financial concerns generated by the coronavirus crisis.

One name mentioned is Dembele, with Barcelona considering offloading him due to a staggering 11 injuries since joining the club from Borussia Dortmund in 2017.

Jurgen Klopp is then claimed to be 'in love' with Dembele, and has allegedly asked Liverpool to offer a huge £81million deal for the Frenchman.

This may just be a move that makes sense for all. Barcelona may need the money, and Liverpool are in the market for a new attacker to support Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah.

Klopp has history with Dembele too; the winger told FourFourTwo in 2017 that he actually met the Liverpool boss in Paris to discuss a move to Anfield, but had already picked Dortmund instead.

Barcelona did though pay £135.5million to sign Dembele less than three years ago, and taking a £50million hit on him would be tough to swallow.

Still, Dembele needs a new start, and Klopp's history suggests he does rate him highly, so this may just be a story for Liverpool fans to keep an eye on, given that at least one new attacker is a must this summer.