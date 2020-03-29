Quick links

Report claims Klopp is in love with speedy winger, has asked Liverpool to bid £81m

(BILD ZEITUNG OUT) head coach Juergen Klopp of Liverpool FC looks on prior to the UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg match between Liverpool FC and Atletico Madrid at Anfield on...
Liverpool are reportedly keen on Barcelona winger Ousmane Dembele.

11 Ousmane Dembele from France of FC Barcelona during the La Liga match between FC Barcelona and Levante UD at Camp Nou on February 02, 2020 in Barcelona, Spain.

According to Catalan newspaper SPORT, Liverpool are prepared to pay €90million (£81million) to sign Barcelona winger Ousmane Dembele this summer.

It's claimed that Barcelona may need to make a big sale this summer to alleviate financial concerns generated by the coronavirus crisis.

One name mentioned is Dembele, with Barcelona considering offloading him due to a staggering 11 injuries since joining the club from Borussia Dortmund in 2017.

 

Jurgen Klopp is then claimed to be 'in love' with Dembele, and has allegedly asked Liverpool to offer a huge £81million deal for the Frenchman.

This may just be a move that makes sense for all. Barcelona may need the money, and Liverpool are in the market for a new attacker to support Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah.

Klopp has history with Dembele too; the winger told FourFourTwo in 2017 that he actually met the Liverpool boss in Paris to discuss a move to Anfield, but had already picked Dortmund instead.

Ousmane Dembele of FC Barcelona looks on prior to the UEFA Champions League group F match between FC Barcelona and Borussia Dortmund at Camp Nou on November 27, 2019 in Barcelona, Spain.

Barcelona did though pay £135.5million to sign Dembele less than three years ago, and taking a £50million hit on him would be tough to swallow.

Still, Dembele needs a new start, and Klopp's history suggests he does rate him highly, so this may just be a story for Liverpool fans to keep an eye on, given that at least one new attacker is a must this summer.

