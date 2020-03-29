Report claims Daniel Levy was keen on signing £142m player for Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with Barcelona-owned Philippe Coutinho.

According to The Mirror, Mauricio Pochettino did not want to sign Philippe Coutinho for Tottenham Hotspur last summer.

It has been reported that Tottenham wanted to sign Coutinho from Barcelona in the summer of 2019.

The report has added that Spurs manager Daniel Levy was keen on making the transfer happen and was ready to pay the cash needed.

However, according to the report, Pochettino - then in charge of Tottenham - was not interested in the 27-year-old and the signing of Coutinho did not appeal to him, as he was already an established player rather than a youngster who could be moulded into a superstar.

Linked again

Coutinho - now on loan at Bayern Munich at the moment - has been linked with a move to Tottenham in the summer transfer window.

According to The Mirror, Tottenham are interested in signing Coutinho from Barcelona in the summer of 2020.

The report has claimed of interest in the former Inter Milan attacking midfielder from Arsenal, Manchester United and Chelsea as well.

According to The Mirror, Barcelona paid Liverpool £142 million in transfer fees to sign Coutinho.