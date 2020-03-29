Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur

Premier League

Report claims Daniel Levy was keen on signing £142m player for Tottenham Hotspur

Subhankar Mondal
A general view of the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium home stadium of Tottenham Hotspur during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Crystal Palace at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium...
Subhankar Mondal
Subhankar Mondal

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with Barcelona-owned Philippe Coutinho.

Philippe Coutinho during the presentation of the team 2019-20 before the match between FC Barcelona and Arsenal FC, corresponding to the Joan Gamper trophy, played at the Camp Nou, on 04th...

According to The Mirror, Mauricio Pochettino did not want to sign Philippe Coutinho for Tottenham Hotspur last summer.

It has been reported that Tottenham wanted to sign Coutinho from Barcelona in the summer of 2019.

The report has added that Spurs manager Daniel Levy was keen on making the transfer happen and was ready to pay the cash needed.

However, according to the report, Pochettino - then in charge of Tottenham - was not interested in the 27-year-old and the signing of Coutinho did not appeal to him, as he was already an established player rather than a youngster who could be moulded into a superstar.

 

Linked again

Coutinho - now on loan at Bayern Munich at the moment - has been linked with a move to Tottenham in the summer transfer window.

According to The Mirror, Tottenham are interested in signing Coutinho from Barcelona in the summer of 2020.

The report has claimed of interest in the former Inter Milan attacking midfielder from Arsenal, Manchester United and Chelsea as well.

According to The Mirror, Barcelona paid Liverpool £142 million in transfer fees to sign Coutinho.

Philippe Coutinho of Liverpool celebrates after scoring his sides second goal during the UEFA Champions League group E match between Liverpool FC and Spartak Moskva at Anfield on December...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Subhankar Mondal

Subhankar Mondal

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

Register for TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch