Report: Chelsea clause leaves Arsenal trailing in race for £72m striker

Arsenal and Chelsea are reportedly keen on Moussa Dembele.

According to the Daily Mail, Chelsea have first option on Lyon striker Moussa Dembele amid links with a move to London rivals Arsenal.

It's claimed that the Blues have a first option clause with Lyon to ensure they're leading the race for his signature when the summer window opens.

Chelsea have been looking to bring the former Fulham striker back to West London, but with the coronavirus crisis likely to halt the summer window, a move may have to be delayed.

Whether the clause carries over beyond this summer remains to be seen, but for now, it seems that Frank Lampard's men are leading the race.

Le10 Sport reported on Thursday that Arsenal want Dembele, seemingly viewing the Lyon star as a potential signing should Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang or Alexandre Lacazette move on.

It's claimed there that Lyon want a huge €80million (£72million) for Dembele, meaning Arsenal would have to dig deep for the Frenchman.

Seeing him loan London rivals Chelsea would be a bitter blow for Mikel Arteta and co, whilst Celtic will be watching this situation keenly.

Celtic sold Dembele to Lyon in 2018, and have a big sell-on clause in the deal, meaning they will hope Arsenal and Chelsea enter a bidding war and provide them with a big cash windfall.