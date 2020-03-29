Quick links

Arsenal

Chelsea

Premier League

Report: Chelsea clause leaves Arsenal trailing in race for £72m striker

Olly Dawes
Mikel Arteta, Manager of Arsenal shakes hands with Frank Lampard, Manager of Chelsea prior to the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Arsenal FC at Stamford Bridge on January 21,...
Olly Dawes Profile Pic
Olly Dawes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Arsenal and Chelsea are reportedly keen on Moussa Dembele.

Lyon's French forward Moussa Dembele celebrates after scoring a goal during the French L1 football match between Olympique Lyonnais (OL) and Angers SCO on August 16, 2019 at the Parc...

According to the Daily Mail, Chelsea have first option on Lyon striker Moussa Dembele amid links with a move to London rivals Arsenal.

It's claimed that the Blues have a first option clause with Lyon to ensure they're leading the race for his signature when the summer window opens.

Chelsea have been looking to bring the former Fulham striker back to West London, but with the coronavirus crisis likely to halt the summer window, a move may have to be delayed.

 

Whether the clause carries over beyond this summer remains to be seen, but for now, it seems that Frank Lampard's men are leading the race.

Le10 Sport reported on Thursday that Arsenal want Dembele, seemingly viewing the Lyon star as a potential signing should Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang or Alexandre Lacazette move on.

It's claimed there that Lyon want a huge €80million (£72million) for Dembele, meaning Arsenal would have to dig deep for the Frenchman.

Lyon's French forward Moussa Dembele reacts during the UEFA Champions League Group G football match between Olympique Lyonnais and SL Benfica at the Decines Groupama Stadium, on November 5,...

Seeing him loan London rivals Chelsea would be a bitter blow for Mikel Arteta and co, whilst Celtic will be watching this situation keenly.

Celtic sold Dembele to Lyon in 2018, and have a big sell-on clause in the deal, meaning they will hope Arsenal and Chelsea enter a bidding war and provide them with a big cash windfall.

Mikel Arteta, Manager of Arsenal shakes hands with Frank Lampard, Manager of Chelsea prior to the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Arsenal FC at Stamford Bridge on January 21,...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Olly Dawes Profile Pic

Olly Dawes

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

Register for ARSENAL team updates

Register for CHELSEA team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch