Report: Celtic and Newcastle keen to sign £23m PL duo on free transfers

Celtic and Newcastle United have been linked with Burnley’s Jeff Hendrick and Robbie Brady.

According to TEAMtalk, Celtic and Newcastle United are keen on Burnley duo Jeff Hendrick and Robbie Brady.

The Burnley duo are out of contract this summer.

The Clarets are said to be talks with Hendrick over a new deal, but the 28-year-old is seemingly keeping his options open with more clubs interested.

Subscribe

Hendrick arrived at Burnley from Derby County for £10 million in 2016.

The Republic of Ireland international has made over 100 Premier League appearances for Sean Dyche’s side, including 22 starts this season.

Hendrick has posted two goals and two assists in the top-flight this term.

Brady, meanwhile, has made just five Premier League starts this season.

Also 28, Brady offers versatility as he can play across the midfield or at left-back. He cost Burnley a then club record £13 million from Norwich City in 2017 (BBC).

Newcastle boss Steve Bruce will be aware of Brady’s talents from his time at Hull City.

The Magpies may feel signing the duo on free transfers represents excellent business for two established internationals in today’s market.

Celtic, on the other hand, could seriously strengthen their squad with the Irish duo.

The Hoops are looking to establish their dominance in the Scottish Premiership and both Hendrick and Brady could provide extra options in midfield to Scott Brown, Callum McGregor and Olivier Ntcham.