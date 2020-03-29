Quick links

Report: Arsenal will consider move for £55m Tottenham target on one condition

General View of the Emirates Stadium the home stadium of Arsenal during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and West Ham United at Emirates Stadium on August 25, 2018 in London,...
Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur are said to be interested in Luka Jovic.

Luka Jovic of Real Madrid CF reacts during the Copa del Rey Round of 16 match between Real Zaragoza and Real Madrid at La Romareda on January 29, 2020 in Zaragoza, Spain.

According to The Mirror (March 29, page 77), Arsenal will consider a move for Luka Jovic if he's allowed to leave Real Madrid - although Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur are also keen.

Jovic cost Real £55 million from Frankfurt last summer, but has scored just twice in 24 games.

That, it seems, has not deterred the likes of Arsenal, Chelsea or Tottenham, although it is suggested that the Gunners are looking for a loan deal.

 

Arsenal, Chelsea or Tottenham for Luka Jovic?

Arsenal are not currently short of strikers, with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Alexandre Lacazette, Gabriel Martinelli and Eddie Nketiah to call on.

But doubts over Aumabeyang's future - with Chelsea among the clubs being credited with an interest as the 30-year-old nears the final year of his contract - could convince the Gunners to consider alternatives.

(BILD ZEITUNG OUT) Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang of Arsenal FC looks on during the UEFA Europa League round of 32 second leg match between Arsenal FC and Olympiacos FC at Emirates Stadium on...

It could be argued, though, that either Tottenham or Chelsea would be a better move for Jovic, with fewer rivals on the books.

Jovic has also played for Red Star Belgrade and Benfica, but it is in Germany that the 22-year-old Serbian enjoyed his best spell.

Aiden is a journalism and broadcasting graduate with words in various places. He is a Sheffield Wednesday supporter constantly wondering what he did wrong in a previous life!

