Quick links

Arsenal

Newcastle United

Premier League

Report: Arsenal want Newcastle player amid family connection, his stance is clear

Olly Dawes
Freddie Woodman of Swansea City walks off the pitch during the Sky Bet Championship match between Swansea City and Brentford at the Liberty Stadium on October 22, 2019 in Swansea, Wales.
Olly Dawes Profile Pic
Olly Dawes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Arsenal reportedly want Newcastle United goalkeeper Freddie Woodman.

Freddie Woodman of Swansea City in action during the Sky Bet Championship match between Swansea City and West Bromwich Albion at the Liberty Stadium on March 07, 2020 in Swansea, Wales.

According to The Chronicle, Arsenal have been scouting Newcastle United goalkeeper Freddie Woodman throughout the season.

It's claimed that the Gunners have been watching Woodman with a view to offering him the chance to compete with Bernd Leno for the starting spot in Mikel Arteta's side.

Woodman is out of contract in just over a year, and it's claimed that he has no interest in playing as backup to Martin Dubravka and Karl Darlow next season.

 

Woodman has been out on loan at Championship side Swansea City this season, and has kept 11 goals in 37 games for Steve Cooper's side.

The 23-year-old has impressed in South Wales, and seemingly doesn't want to go back to being third-choice at Newcastle when his loan spell comes to an end.

He would still be backup to Leno at Arsenal, but he may feel second-choice at Arsenal is better than third-choice at Newcastle as he attempts to earn Premier League playing time.

Freddie Woodman of Swansea City walks off the pitch during the Sky Bet Championship match between Swansea City and Brentford at the Liberty Stadium on October 22, 2019 in Swansea, Wales.

Arsenal may well prefer to have Woodman competing with Leno than Emiliano Martinez, and knowing that the final year of his contract is imminent may just give them hope of a deal.

What's interesting is that Woodman's father Andy is current Arsenal's Head of Goalkeeping, which may also give the Gunners a real advantage in their pursuit – and leave Newcastle sweating.

Arsenal U21 goalkeeper coach Andy Woodman looks on during the Leasing.com Trophy match between Northampton Town and Arsenal U21 at PTS Academy Stadium on August 27, 2019 in Northampton,...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Olly Dawes Profile Pic

Olly Dawes

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

Register for ARSENAL team updates

Register for NEWCASTLE UNITED team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch