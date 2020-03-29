Report: Arsenal want Newcastle player amid family connection, his stance is clear

Arsenal reportedly want Newcastle United goalkeeper Freddie Woodman.

According to The Chronicle, Arsenal have been scouting Newcastle United goalkeeper Freddie Woodman throughout the season.

It's claimed that the Gunners have been watching Woodman with a view to offering him the chance to compete with Bernd Leno for the starting spot in Mikel Arteta's side.

Woodman is out of contract in just over a year, and it's claimed that he has no interest in playing as backup to Martin Dubravka and Karl Darlow next season.

Woodman has been out on loan at Championship side Swansea City this season, and has kept 11 goals in 37 games for Steve Cooper's side.

The 23-year-old has impressed in South Wales, and seemingly doesn't want to go back to being third-choice at Newcastle when his loan spell comes to an end.

He would still be backup to Leno at Arsenal, but he may feel second-choice at Arsenal is better than third-choice at Newcastle as he attempts to earn Premier League playing time.

Arsenal may well prefer to have Woodman competing with Leno than Emiliano Martinez, and knowing that the final year of his contract is imminent may just give them hope of a deal.

What's interesting is that Woodman's father Andy is current Arsenal's Head of Goalkeeping, which may also give the Gunners a real advantage in their pursuit – and leave Newcastle sweating.