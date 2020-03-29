Report: Arsenal have biggest chance to sign 8-time league champion Carlo Ancelotti wanted

Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal have been linked with Real Madrid’s James Rodriguez.

According to Marca, Arsenal are interested in signing James Rodriguez from Real Madrid in the summer transfer window.

It has been reported by the Spanish publication that Arsenal wanted to sign Rodriguez in 2019, but the attacking midfielder asked his agent to look at other options.

The report has claimed that the Gunners still remain significantly interested in the Colombia international, and that the Premier League club now have the biggest chance to sign him.

Carlo Ancelotti - now in charge of Everton - wanted James when he was in charge of Napoli, while Atletico Madrid wanted the 28-year-old last summer, according to the report.

Good signing for Arsenal?

James is a very good and creative attacking player who would make Arsenal a better and more potent team.

The Colombian is also a serial winner, having won the Categoria Primera B: 2007 with Envigado, the Primera Division Argentina: Apertura 2009 with Banfird, the Portuguese league thrice with FC Porto, La Liga once and the Champions League twice with Real Madrid, and the Bundesliga on two occasions during his loan spell at Bayern Munich.