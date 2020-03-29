Report: Ancelotti's former club move to stop him taking midfield talent to Everton

Everton reportedly want Sassuolo's Davide Frattesi.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, Roma now plan to re-sign midfielder Davide Frattesi after learning that Carlo Ancelotti wants him at Everton.

Forza Roma claimed last week that Ancelotti has been impressed with Frattesi this season, having been loaned to second-tier Empoli by Sassuolo.

Now, it's stated that Roma plan to activate a buy-back clause in Frattesi's Sassuolo deal, having left the Italian capital as a youngster with the club.

The clause would see Roma pay £13.5million, and they only have until the end of June to do it, meaning they now look set to try and get in Everton's way.

Everton are following Frattesi closely, and would hope to swoop in and lure him from Sassuolo before Roma have chance to act – but that buy-back clause makes that difficult.

Frattesi, 20, has hit five goals and two assists in Serie B this season, playing predominantly as a central midfielder, but he has also featured as a number 10.

Ancelotti seems to have been impressed by the youngster, and would like to bring him to Goodison Park as a young talent for the future.

Ancelotti enjoyed a great career with Roma as a player, but his former club may now move to make sure he doesn't bring one of his targets to Everton this summer.