Report: Adidas push for rumoured ‘exceptional’ Liverpool target to join Real Madrid

Liverpool and Real Madrid have been linked with Lyon’s Rayan Cherki.

According to Afriquesports, German manufacturer Adidas are pushing for reported Liverpool target Rayan Cherki to join Real Madrid.

The Reds are among elite clubs reportedly keen on the Lyon wonderkid.

According to 90Min, Liverpool, Manchester City and Real Madrid want him.

Liverpool have made it a priority to sign the best youngsters around as the Merseyside club build the foundations to compete for major honours for years.

Harvey Elliot and Sepp Van den Berg moved to Anfield last summer, and links to Lyon’s Cherki began soon after following his rise in France.

The Reds, however, appear set to miss out on him to Real Madrid.

Afriquesports claim it’s a matter of time before Cherki joins the Spanish giants, with president Florentino Perez having a good relationship with Lyon.

The 16-year-old is also said to be keen on Madrid. Moreover, the deal is being backed by Adidas who have a connection to both clubs.

The German manufacturer have a contract with Real Madrid until 2028. They’re also sponsoring Lyon, while Afriquesports claim they also beat Nike to the sponsorship of the player too.

Cherki is being touted as one of Lyon’s most exciting youngsters.

"He is a player with exceptional qualities. He is mature, he has great technical qualities. He reminds me of Hatem Ben Arfa,” former Lyon coach Bruno Genesio told Telefoot in September last year.

If reports are true, Premier League leaders Liverpool may have to concede defeat on this one.