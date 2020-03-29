Quick links

Player who cost Villa £8m makes plans to re-join Premier League rivals

Tom Thorogood
New signing Tom Heaton of Aston Villa poses for a picture at the Aston Villa Bodymoor Heath training ground on August 01, 2019 in Birmingham, England.
Tom Heaton joined Aston Villa from Burnley last summer.

Tom Heaton of Burnley celebrates after the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Burnley at Selhurst Park on April 29, 2017 in London, England.

Aston Villa goalkeeper Tom Heaton says he plans to stay in football after retirement and eyes up a future coaching role at Burnley, inews report.

Heaton joined Villa from Burnley last summer for £8 million.

The 33-year-old began the campaign as the club’s number one, but a knee ligament injury in January ended his season prematurely.

Speaking to reporters, Heaton admits he wants to remain in football after retirement and plots a future with former club Burnley.

“I think staying in football, hopefully it will five or six years down the line, but I think it would be difficult to come away from. Coaching and management or something down that line would be great,” he said.

“I have got a connection with the football club (at Burnley) and if it is in and around there in the future then that would be fantastic. You never know but it is something that would massively appeal to me.”

 

Heaton made over 200 appearances for Burnley in six years at the club.

He left the Clarets to join Villa with England international Nick Pope and Joe Hart the two other goalkeeping options at Turf Moor.

Heaton’s immediate future at Villa may depend on their league standing.

Dean Smith’s side are currently 19th in the Premier League table. The Covid-19 virus, however, has prompted a suspension to football until the summer.

Tom Heaton of Aston Villa during the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Liverpool FC at Villa Park on November 2, 2019 in Birmingham, United Kingdom.

Tom Thorogood Profile Pic

Tom Thorogood

I'm a 27 year old language teacher and writer based out in Mexico with a passion for football and swimming. I like to focus on the top European Leagues, especially La Liga, as well as the footballing development in Central and South America. My favourite teams include Derby County, Barcelona and Jagaures de Chiapas.

