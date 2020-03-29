Player claims Tottenham Hotspur were not his preference

Tottenham Hotspur wanted to sign him in January, says Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud.

Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud has told Telefoot that Tottenham Hotspur wanted to sign him in the January transfer window.

The former Arsenal striker has added that Lazio were also interested in him, and so were Inter Milan.

Giroud has said that he wanted to join Antonio Conte’s Inter in January ahead of other interested clubs.

Giroud told Telefoot, as translated by FourFourTwo: “Everyone knows that the sporting project of Inter was the most interesting for me.

"Lazio and Tottenham also looked for me. At one point, it was a question of where I wanted to go to play. I spoke to Conte on the phone.”

Stats

Chelsea eventually decided not to sell Giroud, who is out of contact at the London club at the end of the season.

According to WhoScored, the France international striker has scored two goals in nine Premier League matches and has played 78 minutes in the Champions League for the Blues this season.

Leaving Chelsea

It is very unlikely that Giroud will become the first-choice striker at Chelsea under manager Frank Lampard.

It would make sense for the former Arsenal striker to find a new club this summer and play for a team on a regular basis.

Giroud may be 33 years of age, but he is still a very good striker who can do a brilliant job for another club.