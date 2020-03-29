Quick links

Player claims Tottenham Hotspur were not his preference

Subhankar Mondal
Olivier Giroud and Michael Keane during the Premier League match between Chelsea and Everton at Stamford Bridge, London on Sunday 8th March 2020.
Tottenham Hotspur wanted to sign him in January, says Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud.

Olivier Giroud in action at Chelsea Training Ground on October 29, 2019 in Cobham, England.

Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud has told Telefoot that Tottenham Hotspur wanted to sign him in the January transfer window.

The former Arsenal striker has added that Lazio were also interested in him, and so were Inter Milan.

Giroud has said that he wanted to join Antonio Conte’s Inter in January ahead of other interested clubs.

 

Giroud told Telefoot, as translated by FourFourTwo: “Everyone knows that the sporting project of Inter was the most interesting for me.

"Lazio and Tottenham also looked for me. At one point, it was a question of where I wanted to go to play. I spoke to Conte on the phone.”

Olivier Giroud of Arsenal during the Premier League match between Arsenal and Leicester City at Emirates Stadium on August 11, 2017 in London, England.

Stats

Chelsea eventually decided not to sell Giroud, who is out of contact at the London club at the end of the season.

According to WhoScored, the France international striker has scored two goals in nine Premier League matches and has played 78 minutes in the Champions League for the Blues this season.

Leaving Chelsea

It is very unlikely that Giroud will become the first-choice striker at Chelsea under manager Frank Lampard.

It would make sense for the former Arsenal striker to find a new club this summer and play for a team on a regular basis.

Giroud may be 33 years of age, but he is still a very good striker who can do a brilliant job for another club.

Olivier Giroud of Chelsea reacts during the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Everton FC at Stamford Bridge on March 08, 2020 in London, United Kingdom.

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

