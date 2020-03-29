Quick links

Owls reportedly eager for player deal with Forest and Bilic allegedly keen

Tom Thorogood
Mark Duffy of Sheff Utd goes down under a challenge from Morgan Fox of Sheff Weds to win a penalty during the Sky Bet Championship match between Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday at...
Sheffield Wednesday’s Morgan Fox has been linked with Nottingham Forest and West Bromwich Albion.

Morgan Fox of Sheffield Wednesday hits the post with a shot from close range during the Carabao Cup Second Round match at The New York Stadium on August 28, 2019 in Rotherham, England.

According to Yorkshire Live, Sheffield Wednesday are eager for reported Nottingham Forest and West Bromwich Albion target Morgan Fox to sign a new deal.

The former Charlton Athletic player’s deal at Hillsborough expires this summer.

Fox’s situation has alerted several Championship rivals eyeing a potential bargain.

TEAMtalk claim Forest, West Brom and Huddersfield are among those looking at the left-back with Fox currently available to move clubs on a free transfer on June 30.

The 26-year-old has made 24 Championship starts for Wednesday this season, posting two goals and one assist.

 

Fox has been one of the club’s better performers, especially over the past two months where the Owls have dropped off the playoff pace with six defeats in ten games.

Garry Monk told reporters earlier this month how he expects Fox to extend his deal, but so far, a conclusion hasn’t been reached.

West Brom may be targeting the player as a potential replacement for Nathan Ferguson. The Baggies’ youngster’s future is in doubt at the Hawthorns.

Forest, meanwhile, may see Fox as a potential bargain to bolster their defensive ranks after the Reds sold Jack Robinson to Sheffield United in January.

Cameron Dawson of Sheffield Wednesday celebrates his sides first goal with teammate Morgan Fox scored by Jacob Murphy (not in frame) during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds...

I'm a 27 year old language teacher and writer based out in Mexico with a passion for football and swimming. I like to focus on the top European Leagues, especially La Liga, as well as the footballing development in Central and South America. My favourite teams include Derby County, Barcelona and Jagaures de Chiapas.

