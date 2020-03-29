Owls reportedly eager for player deal with Forest and Bilic allegedly keen

Sheffield Wednesday’s Morgan Fox has been linked with Nottingham Forest and West Bromwich Albion.

According to Yorkshire Live, Sheffield Wednesday are eager for reported Nottingham Forest and West Bromwich Albion target Morgan Fox to sign a new deal.

The former Charlton Athletic player’s deal at Hillsborough expires this summer.

Fox’s situation has alerted several Championship rivals eyeing a potential bargain.

TEAMtalk claim Forest, West Brom and Huddersfield are among those looking at the left-back with Fox currently available to move clubs on a free transfer on June 30.

The 26-year-old has made 24 Championship starts for Wednesday this season, posting two goals and one assist.

Fox has been one of the club’s better performers, especially over the past two months where the Owls have dropped off the playoff pace with six defeats in ten games.

Garry Monk told reporters earlier this month how he expects Fox to extend his deal, but so far, a conclusion hasn’t been reached.

West Brom may be targeting the player as a potential replacement for Nathan Ferguson. The Baggies’ youngster’s future is in doubt at the Hawthorns.

Forest, meanwhile, may see Fox as a potential bargain to bolster their defensive ranks after the Reds sold Jack Robinson to Sheffield United in January.