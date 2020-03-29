Our View: Potential deal for Tottenham would be Levy's best transfer move yet

Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with an ambitious move for Erling Haaland.

Tottenham Hotspur have always been crying out for another striker to assist Harry Kane, but one name being linked has got the fans talking, but it could come at a price.

Italian outlet, Tutto Mercato Web, have claimed that Spurs are one of a number of clubs who are interested in signing Erling Haaland.

Whilst this deal looks unlikely, given how Haaland has hit it off at Dortmund, signing such a player would be Daniel Levy's best move yet.

Added with that, it has to be questioned, if the North London club were to pull off such a deal then would it come at a cost? Such as having to part ways with Harry Kane.

If that's the case then many Spurs fans would prefer to keep their academy product rather than signing one of the most dangerous and highly sought-after forwards in world football right now.

In years to come, it wouldn't be a surprise if Haaland is seen as one of the, if not the best striker in Europe. What he has done during these past 18 or so months has been remarkable.

After netting 29 goals for Austrian side Red Bull Salzburg, including scoring in every Champions League game for them, he has started like a man possessed in Germany.

Tottenham have been able to sign highly-rated talents before - Gareth Bale being one - but he perhaps wasn't performing at the level Haaland is, at this moment.

Either way, it would be something if Spurs were to sign the Leeds-born player, but given the current financial situation in North London, it would be one big shock if such a deal is able to take place.