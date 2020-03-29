Netflix: Who plays Helen Pierce in Ozark? Get to know actress Janet McTeer!

Ozark returned for a third series earlier this week.

The Netflix original was back on our screens on Friday.

The show stars Jason Bateman as Marty Byrde, a Chicago-based financial adviser who moves to Ozarks to the launder money for a Mexican drug cartel in an attempt to keep himself and his family alive, alongside Laura Linney as Marty's wife, Wendy.

There are also prominent roles for Sofia Hublitz, who plays the Byrdes' daughter Charlotte, and Julia Garner as Ruth Langmore, a local girl from another crime family who quickly becomes an associate of Marty.

In the previous season, the latter trio were forced to make space for another strong female character in Helen Pierce, a Chicago-based attorney who represents the cartel.

And in the third, we see her feet encroach even further under the table.

But what do we know about the actress behind her?

ISRAEL'S FINEST: Meet Unorthodox actress Shira Haas

Who is Janet McTeer?

McTeer is actually an English actress, born on 5 August, 1961 in Newcastle-upon-Tyne and raised in York - although there is little evidence of any Northern accent in Ozark.

She entered the acting industry 24 years later and, after playing various roles (which we'll discuss in a bit more detail, below), was awarded an OBE in the Queen's 2008 Birthday Honours.

Janet McTeer height

Nicknamed 'McTall', it should come as little surprise to learn that the 58-year-old is six-feet-one in height.

Janet McTeer husband

McTeer married Joseph Paul Coleman, a poet and fashion consultant with a modelling past, in 2010. The pair reside on a 10-acre plot in the woods of Coleman's home state, Maine. He has a son, Joseph Jr, from a previous marriage.

"There’s a reason I live in the Maine woods," McTeer told The New Yorker. "(It's somewhere in which) nobody knows what I do for a living. I think you can be better if someone who’s coming to see you perform has no idea who you really are."

STALKER ALERT: Where was The Occupant filmed?

Janet McTeer in Jessica Jones (and more)

McTeer's more prominent acting roles include playing Mary Jo Walker in Tumbleweeds, Hubert Page in Albert Nobbs and Elizabeth Daily in The Woman in Black.

But for those of the Netflix generation, McTeer is perhaps most recognisable as the actress who portrays Alisa Jones, mother of the title character in Marvel's Jessica Jones.