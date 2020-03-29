Jose Enrique reacts to £300k-a-week star's Liverpool hint, wants him at Anfield

Raheem Sterling admitted this week that he still loved Liverpool.

Jose Enrique has admitted that he would welcome Raheem Sterling back at Liverpool.

The Manchester City winger infuriated fans of the Anfield club in 2015 by deciding to join Manchester City in a £49 million deal.

Sterling has played a big role in helping Pep Guardiola's side to two Premier League titles - the latest of which was at the expense of Liverpool.

Anfield is where the England international made his name as a rising star of world football, and the 25-year-old revealed this week that he still loves the club, when asked if he'd ever go back.

Enrique was Sterling's team-mate on Merseyside for a number of years, and the former left-back has admitted that he would personally like to see him back at the club.

He wrote on Instagram, in response to Sterling's comments: "You will have him back? For me he is one of the best players in the world right now and he is a friend of mine really nice person and top player. For me it will be good for us with our front 3. What you think? You will have him back?"

It would cost Liverpool a small fortune to bring him back.

Forget about the nine-figure transfer fee for a moment, but you're talking about a player who earns £300,000 per week on Eastlands [Spotrac], which is an eye-watering £62 million in salary over the course of a four-year contract.

Plus, does Jurgen Klopp even need him? Is he going to start ahead of Sadio Mane, who's only two years older? Probably not.