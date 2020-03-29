Jody Morris suggests one player would've been the PL's best had he stayed at Liverpool

Luis Suarez left Liverpool in 2014 for Barcelona.

Jody Morris has stated on his personal Twitter account that Luis Suarez would have 'the best' striker the Premier League has produced if he had stayed on with Liverpool.

Suarez left Liverpool for Barcelona in 2014 after narrowly missing out on the Premier League title and scoring 69 times during his 110 Premier League matches, including supplying an impressive 39 assists [transfermarkt].

Alan Shearer and Ian Wright were listing their Top 10 Premier League all-time goalscorers, with Suarez featuring eighth and sixth on their lists, respectively.

Nonetheless, this is what Morris had to say about Suarez on his personal Twitter account.

If he stayed for longer he would have. Case.,,I loved him!! Top top — Jody Morris (@morriskid) March 28, 2020

There have been so many great forwards grace the Premier League over the years, with Liverpool also having their fair share of players entertain the Anfield crowd.

From the young guns in Michael Owen and Robbie Fowler to Fernando Torres, whose career went off track once he left the club.

Either way, Suarez ranks up there and perhaps above them all. But given the greats Liverpool have had that could still be a controversial and debatable take.