Quick links

Liverpool

Jody Morris suggests one player would've been the PL's best had he stayed at Liverpool

Amir Mir
Eddie Howe of Bournemouth with Frank Lampard and Jody Morris of Chelsea after their sides 2-2 draw during the Premier League match between AFC Bournemouth and Chelsea FC at Vitality...
Amir Mir Profile
Amir Mir

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Luis Suarez left Liverpool in 2014 for Barcelona.

Luis Suarez of FC Barcelona looks on during the UEFA Champions League Semi Final second leg match between Liverpool and Barcelona at Anfield on May 7, 2019 in Liverpool, England.

Jody Morris has stated on his personal Twitter account that Luis Suarez would have 'the best' striker the Premier League has produced if he had stayed on with Liverpool. 

Suarez left Liverpool for Barcelona in 2014 after narrowly missing out on the Premier League title and scoring 69 times during his 110 Premier League matches, including supplying an impressive 39 assists [transfermarkt]

 

Alan Shearer and Ian Wright were listing their Top 10 Premier League all-time goalscorers, with Suarez featuring eighth and sixth on their lists, respectively. 

Nonetheless, this is what Morris had to say about Suarez on his personal Twitter account. 

There have been so many great forwards grace the Premier League over the years, with Liverpool also having their fair share of players entertain the Anfield crowd. 

From the young guns in Michael Owen and Robbie Fowler to Fernando Torres, whose career went off track once he left the club.

Either way, Suarez ranks up there and perhaps above them all. But given the greats Liverpool have had that could still be a controversial and debatable take.  

(THE SUN OUT, THE SUN ON SUNDAY OUT) Luis Suarez of Liverpool and Mathieu Debuchy of Newcastle United compete during the Barclays Premier League match between Liverpool and Newcastle...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know

Register for LIVERPOOL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch