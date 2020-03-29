Jamie Carragher describes £30m reported Tottenham Hotspur target as ‘class act’

Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with Raul Jimenez of Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Jamie Carragher has praised Wolverhampton Wanderers striker and reported Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur target Raul Jimenez in The Telegraph.

The former Liverpool star has described Wolves striker Jimenez as “a class act” while explaining why he did not include him in his Premier League Team of the Season ahead of Manchester City star Sergio Aguero.

According to ESPN, Arsenal and Tottenham are interested in signing the 28-year-old Mexico international striker from Premier League rivals Wolves in the summer transfer window.

Carragher wrote in The Telegraph: “I also considered Wolves’ Raul Jimenez, who has scored 22 goals in all competitions and is a class act.”

Stats

Jimenez joined Wolves from Benfica on a permanent contract in the summer of 2019 for a transfer fee reported by BBC Sport to be worth £30 million after a loan spell at the club.

The striker has made 28 starts and one substitute appearance in the Premier League for Wolves so far this season, scoring 13 goals and providing six assists in the process, according to WhoScored.

The 28-year-old has also scored three goals and provided three assists in seven Europa League games for Nuno's side this campaign, according to WhoScored.

Last season, the Mexican scored 13 goals and provided seven assists in 38 league matches for Wolves, according to WhoScored.