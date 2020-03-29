'It's something crazy': Arsenal man shares the 'tricky' situation he was put in this season

Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang replaced Granit Xhaka as Arsenal's captain earlier on this season.

Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang has stated that the manner in which he became Arsenal captain was 'something crazy' and the way it happened was 'a little tricky', as he told Kevin-Prince Boateng on Instagram Live.

Granit Xhaka was named Arsenal captain after Unai Emery allowed the players to vote for who they wanted to lead them out in the middle.

But during an infamous game against Crystal Palace in October, Xhaka reacted angrily after being booed off by his own fans and was then stripped of the captaincy.

Speaking to Boateng on his personal Instagram account, Aubameyang shared how it felt being given the armband and the responsibility it holds.

“It's something crazy,” Aubameyang said on Instagram. “The way it happened was a little tricky, I don't know how to say.

“It's a really, really big responsibility because everyone is watching you, so you have to be the example. Every day I try my best. You have to lead by example on the pitch as well.

“It's a big responsibility but I feel well. I feel good doing it and I try to do my best. I try to give advice to the young players and I feel proud.”

Turnaround

Not many would have expected Xhaka to still be at the club following that game against Palace, but Mikel Arteta has managed to turn things around at the Emirates stadium.

Whilst Aubameyang may not be a vocal leader, he does do his talking on the pitch and without his goals, Arsenal would be in serious trouble.

The right decision was made to take the armband off Xhaka, but the manner in which he was treated was wrong on all levels.