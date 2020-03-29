'It's difficult': Agent responds when asked whether Rangers want to sign 15-goal striker

Rangers were touted as a destination for Mohamed Buya Turay.

Rangers are always linked with a whole host of players, and whilst some of them do come to fruition, many have no substance at all.

The Gers have been linked with players that Steven Gerrard has never even heard of before now, and a new rumour appears to have materialised that is more of a suggestion than inside information.

The Daily Record published an article last week naming some targets that Rangers should be looking at, rather than players that Rangers are actually interested in signing.

One of the names on that list was Mohamed Buya Turay, with the Sint-Truiden striker touted as a possible successor to Alfredo Morelos once the Rangers hitman moves on.

Turay, 25, hit 15 goals in 29 games on loan Djurgardens in Sweden, and is now back in Belgium with Sint-Truiden, where he has scored just once in six games.

The Sierra Leone hitman previously starred with a host of clubs, and having signed Morelos off the back of his form in Scandinavia, maybe Turay could follow a similar path.

However, it was very much a suggestion rather than reporting actual interest. The Swedish press picked it up though, and Expressen believed in it enough to ask agent Numukeh Tunkara whether the Rangers links were true.

Tunkara played it with a straight bat, admitting that it's difficult to comment right now as it's not good for the player's career – but we're firmly suggesting that there's no truth just yet.

“It is difficult to comment on rumours and speculation,” said Tunkara. “Right now he belongs to Sint-Truiden, I do not want to comment on any rumours whatsoever. It is neither good for the club nor the player's career,” he added.