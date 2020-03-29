Quick links

Rangers

Scottish Premiership

'It's difficult': Agent responds when asked whether Rangers want to sign 15-goal striker

Olly Dawes
Buya Turay of Djurgardens IF celebrates scoring the 2-2 season winning during an Allsvenskan match between IFK Norrkoping and Djurgardens IF at Nya Parken on November 2, 2019 in Norrkoping,...
Olly Dawes Profile Pic
Olly Dawes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Rangers were touted as a destination for Mohamed Buya Turay.

Buya Turay of Djurgardens IF fouled during an Allsvenskan match between IFK Norrkoping and Djurgardens IF at Nya Parken on November 2, 2019 in Norrkoping, Sweden.

Rangers are always linked with a whole host of players, and whilst some of them do come to fruition, many have no substance at all.

The Gers have been linked with players that Steven Gerrard has never even heard of before now, and a new rumour appears to have materialised that is more of a suggestion than inside information.

Subscribe

The Daily Record published an article last week naming some targets that Rangers should be looking at, rather than players that Rangers are actually interested in signing.

 

One of the names on that list was Mohamed Buya Turay, with the Sint-Truiden striker touted as a possible successor to Alfredo Morelos once the Rangers hitman moves on.

Turay, 25, hit 15 goals in 29 games on loan Djurgardens in Sweden, and is now back in Belgium with Sint-Truiden, where he has scored just once in six games.

The Sierra Leone hitman previously starred with a host of clubs, and having signed Morelos off the back of his form in Scandinavia, maybe Turay could follow a similar path.

Buya Turay of Djurgardens IF looks on prior to an Allsvenskan match between IFK Norrkoping and Djurgardens IF at Nya Parken on November 2, 2019 in Norrkoping, Sweden.

However, it was very much a suggestion rather than reporting actual interest. The Swedish press picked it up though, and Expressen believed in it enough to ask agent Numukeh Tunkara whether the Rangers links were true.

Tunkara played it with a straight bat, admitting that it's difficult to comment right now as it's not good for the player's career – but we're firmly suggesting that there's no truth just yet.

“It is difficult to comment on rumours and speculation,” said Tunkara. “Right now he belongs to Sint-Truiden, I do not want to comment on any rumours whatsoever. It is neither good for the club nor the player's career,” he added.

Buya Turay of Djurgardens IF celebrates scoring the 2-2 season winning during an Allsvenskan match between IFK Norrkoping and Djurgardens IF at Nya Parken on November 2, 2019 in Norrkoping,...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Olly Dawes Profile Pic

Olly Dawes

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch