Leeds United

'It did start with Cellino': Leeds board member makes interesting claim about Cellino & fans

Brescia Calcio President Massimo Cellino looks on during the Serie A match between Brescia Calcio and Udinese Calcio at Stadio Mario Rigamonti on February 9, 2020 in Brescia, Italy.
James Mooney is head of communications at Leeds United.

Brescia Calcio President Massimo Cellino looks on during the Serie A match between Parma Calcio and Brescia Calcio at Stadio Ennio Tardini on December 22, 2019 in Parma, Italy.

James Mooney has shared how the vast improvement in the communication between Leeds United and their fans started with their previous owner, Massimo Cellino

Mooney, who is head of communications at Leeds, believes Cellino 'to a certain extent' deserves 'credit' for setting up the recent road the club have been on, in terms of interacting with fans, along with their former chief executive, James Mansford. 

In January 2017, Italian businessman, Andrea Radrizzani, purchased a 50% in the Yorkshire giants before a full buyout many months later from his fellow countryman. 

 

Nonetheless, speaking to Talking Shutt, Mooney, shared an interesting insight into how the communication between Leeds and their fans has improved over the years.  

"It did start with Cellino," Mooney told Talking Shutt. "I think towards the end of Massimo's reign, he was very aware of the fact that there had been some communications issues and Ben Mansford brought me in, it wasn't Andrea [Radrizzani] or Angus [Kinnear].

"He [Cellino] started the trajectory we are on now. That season we had under Garry Monk, we re-engaged the community, we performed on the pitch and we became a better club that year and that was under Cellino and Ben [Mansford]. 

"But, they were doing that knowing that Andrea was on the way and that's the way he would want to run things. Andrea has been the inspiration behind it all, but you have to give Mansford, and to a certain extent, Massimo, the credit for setting it up really." 

A young fan eats a hotdog outside Elland Road during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Huddersfield Town at Elland Road on March 7, 2020 in Leeds, England.

Under Garry Monk, Leed had narrowly missed out on a top-six finish, although the feeling around the club was that things were looking positive - Monk's decision not to extend his stay perhaps surprised many. 

Either way, that day has somehow led to Marcelo Bielsa being charge of Leeds where he has made a serious difference to the club and brought back the belief that they can end their 16-year absence from England's top-flight. 

The Whites are sitting top of the tree in the Championship, at this moment in time, as there is a lot of uncertainty surrounding the current global health pandemic.  

Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves 10 Downing Street for PMQ's on March 25, 2020 in London, England. British parliament will be suspended tonight due to concerns about the spread of COVID-...

