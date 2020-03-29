If rumour's true, Raul could take unbelievable gamble at Arsenal

Arsenal are reportedly interested in a 19-year-old striker, amid doubts about Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's future.

Arsenal duo Edu and Raul Sanllehi might have a very difficult job on their hands this summer.

With only one year left on Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's contract in North London, the Gunners' technical director and head of football might be charged with the very unenviable task of having to replace one of the best goalscorers in Europe.

The Gabon international has 49 Premier League goals in 75 appearances for Arsenal since joining a little over two years ago - and 61 goals overall.

It's a very decent record, but that only means that the Emirates Stadium club are in deep trouble if the former Borussia Dortmund marksman decides that he wants to leave this summer.

And if one transfer rumour is true, Arsenal could take a huge gamble on his replacement.

According to Voetbal4u, Arsenal are looking at Myron Boadu, amid speculation about Aubameyang's future.

Problem is, Boadu is a 19-year-old striker from Dutch side AZ Alkmaar and despite a decent goalscoring record, he's nowhere near as established as the Gabon star.

Boadu has 20 goals and 13 assists from 39 appearances across all competitions this season.

It's a wonderful breakthrough season for the teenager, but to go from being one of the Netherlands' hottest young strikers to being asked to replace a goalscorer of Aubameyang's vintage brings so much more pressure.

Boadu clearly has a bright future, but Raul and Edu need to find somebody a bit more experienced if Aubameyang goes.