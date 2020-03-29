'I'd like to': Rangers legend talks up potential Ibrox return

Rangers legend Graeme Souness fancies a return to Ibrox.

Rangers legend Graeme Souness has told the Daily Record that he would be interested in returning to the club to help the board.

The Gers saw Dave King step aside as Rangers chairman on Friday, with Douglas Park stepping up as the interim chairman at Ibrox.

Outside investment from Stuart Gibson should be coming soon in order to alleviate some financial concerns, with Rangers seemingly going through a transition period off the pitch.

Fans will naturally want to see people with Rangers at heart in control of the club, and Gibson being a lifelong Rangers fan will go down well.

Walter Smith previously had a stint as Rangers chairman, but what about another Ibrox hero arriving to help the club in their time of need?

Souness has major ties to Rangers having ended his playing career with the club whilst managing them to three league tiles and four Scottish League Cups.

Souness is currently working as a pundit for Sky Sports, but has now admitted that he would like to be invited back to Rangers as a board member.

The Scot thinks that he could help Rangers in an advisory role, seemingly offering his services to his former club should they want him.

“I’d like to be invited back to Rangers in some capacity but it would only be if the people in charge thought I could help,” said Souness. “One day I’d like to go and be on the board in an advisory role. I’m still very active in what I do. I don’t want to be presumptuous or get ahead of myself – but that could be one for the future,” he added.