‘I can't stay at this level’: £25k-a-week Everton player determined

Everton central defender Mason Holgate has told The Daily Mail that he wants to continue his progress.

The 23-year-old has said that he is happy with his development, but the former England Under-21 International - who earns £25,000 per week as salary, according to Spotrac.com - wants to go even higher and develop more.

Holgate told The Daily Mail: "If I look back on what I have done, I'm quite happy. But if I haven't progressed again in 12 months there would be no point in thinking I have done well now. I can't stay at this level. I can't go backwards. I have to go again."

Stats

According to WhoScored, Holgate has made 19 starts and three substitute appearances in the Premier League for Everton so far this season, providing three assists in the process.

During the second half of the 2018-19 campaign, the central defender scored one goal and provided four assists in 21 Championship matches during his loan spell at West Bromwich Albion, according to WhoScored.

The defender made four starts and one substitute appearance in the Premier League for the Toffees last season before joining the Baggies on loan in January 2019, according to WhoScored.

The defender is progressing well, and it is very encouraging that the 23-year-old wants to keep pushing himself and wants to take his game to the next level.