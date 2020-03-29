'I find it really surprising': Paul Merson slates Newcastle decision

Newcastle United fans have already been charged for next season's season ticket.

Paul Merson has slammed Newcastle United's decision to charge fans for their 2020-21 season ticket.

Premier League football is on lockdown until April 30 at the earliest but that looks to be a very optimistic return date.

With nine games still to play this season, though, Newcastle charged their fans' bank accounts for a renewal of their season tickets next term.

This pandemic has decimated a lot of people's personal and professional lives across the world but particularly in European countries like Spain and Italy, and of course the United Kingdom.

And Merson, the Sky Sports pundit, has described him as 'incredibly harsh'.

He told The Star: "For Newcastle to be charging fans £620 right now for next season's season tickets is incredibly harsh. People’s livelihoods are at stake because of coronavirus and the restrictions, and football is suspended.

"It’s the worst possible time to be hitting people with a huge bill like that - one of the most loyal sets of supporters in the country too. I find it really surprising they’ve done that. It’s playing with people. I don’t think many other clubs would have done that."

It really was a very insensitive move by the Magpies, if'we're honest.

Fan groups Toon for Change and the Newcastle United Supporters Trust say that the club have refused requests to suspend direct debits.

Given the North-East fans' loyalty to the club in spite of their protestations against owner Mike Ashley down the years, it isn't a great way to treat them.