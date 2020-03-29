'He's Leeds': Whites fans respond as Argentine posts Twitter message

Luciano Becchio is a legendary figure at Leeds United.

Luciano Becchio has been reminding Leeds United fans of his contribution to the club down the years.

The Argentine striker spent five years with the Elland Road club and remains a very popular figure among the supporters.

Becchio scored 75 league goals for Leeds and the 36-year-old posted a video on Twitter of some of his more famous strikes for the English giants.

Here's how Leeds supporters responded to him on Twitter.

An icon — Andrew Coghlan (@AndycLufc) March 28, 2020

Hero — Donal Ennis (@smackmabonzoup) March 28, 2020

He’s Leeds — Matty Carlton (@MattyJC9900) March 28, 2020

I love you, Luciano. — Ned Gonad (@RealDanOgden) March 28, 2020

how many would you have scored in this present team Luciano? #leedslegendwithbestsongever — Linda (@HGWhites) March 29, 2020

Leeds' season has been disrupted by the ongoing pandemic crisis.

English Football League fixtures have been postponed until April 30, an extension on the original April 4 date, but even that might come too soon as the United Kingdom and many other countries around Europe continue to fight against the spread.

Leeds were top of the Championship with a seven-point cushion in the automatic promotion places, with a minimum of nine games left, prior to the hiatus.

Marcelo Bielsa's side had also been enjoying a five-match winning streak.