Quick links

Leeds United

Championship

'He's Leeds': Whites fans respond as Argentine posts Twitter message

Shane Callaghan
Luciano Becchio of Leeds United celebrates scoring the opening goal during the Capital One Cup Quarter-Final match between Leeds United and Chelsea at Elland Road on December 19, 2012 in...
Shane Callaghan
Shane Callaghan

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Luciano Becchio is a legendary figure at Leeds United.

Leeds United's Luciano Becchio celebrates his equaliser during the FA Cup with Budweiser Third Round match between Leeds United and Birmingham City at Elland Road Stadium on January 5,...

Luciano Becchio has been reminding Leeds United fans of his contribution to the club down the years.

The Argentine striker spent five years with the Elland Road club and remains a very popular figure among the supporters.

Becchio scored 75 league goals for Leeds and the 36-year-old posted a video on Twitter of some of his more famous strikes for the English giants.

Here's how Leeds supporters responded to him on Twitter.

 

Leeds' season has been disrupted by the ongoing pandemic crisis.

English Football League fixtures have been postponed until April 30, an extension on the original April 4 date, but even that might come too soon as the United Kingdom and many other countries around Europe continue to fight against the spread.

Leeds were top of the Championship with a seven-point cushion in the automatic promotion places, with a minimum of nine games left, prior to the hiatus.

Marcelo Bielsa's side had also been enjoying a five-match winning streak.

Luciano Becchio of Leeds United scores the opening goal from the penalty spot during the npower Championship match between Leeds United and Leicester City at Elland Road on November 27,...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Shane Callaghan

Shane Callaghan

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch