Has Tottenham star just made statement to Levy?

The Tottenham Hotspur striker is clearly desperate to win a trophy.

Earlier today, Tottenham Hotspur hitman Harry Kane revealed that he would sacrifice individual glory for the sake of winning the Premier League title.

During a Q & A with Jamie Redknapp on Instagram, the Spurs striker was asked whether he'd rather be a Premier League champion or the competition's all-time record goalscorer.

And without hesitation, Kane chose the former and said that he'd take a top-flight title over making history.

If you're Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy, it's a statement.

Not that Kane was directly sending a subtle message to the Lilywhites chief, but it was a clear sign that he would quit the club if he felt that a league title was never going to happen there.

It remains to be seen whether there's a transfer window this summer, amid the ongoing pandemic, but if there is then Levy must scrape together every penny he can and use it to bolster the squad.

For Tottenham fans, Kane is famously one of their own, but he also turns 27 in July and he will know that the window of opportunity is closing with regards to winning the league.

Of course he'd love to win it in North London, but if Levy doesn't loosen the purse strings in a major way then does Kane - who hasn't won any trophies at the club yet - have any incentive to stick around?

He clearly has designs on winning the league at some point in his career and if Levy doesn't demonstrate that Tottenham's ambition matches his then it could very well make him want to leave.