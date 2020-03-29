Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur

Premier League

Has Tottenham star just made statement to Levy?

Shane Callaghan
Harry Kane of Tottenham Hotspur during a training session on February 20, 2019 in Enfield, England.
Shane Callaghan
Shane Callaghan

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The Tottenham Hotspur striker is clearly desperate to win a trophy.

Harry Kane of Tottenham Hotspur during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Brighton & Hove Albion at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on December 26, 2019 in London, United...

Earlier today, Tottenham Hotspur hitman Harry Kane revealed that he would sacrifice individual glory for the sake of winning the Premier League title.

During a Q & A with Jamie Redknapp on Instagram, the Spurs striker was asked whether he'd rather be a Premier League champion or the competition's all-time record goalscorer.

And without hesitation, Kane chose the former and said that he'd take a top-flight title over making history.

If you're Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy, it's a statement.

 

Not that Kane was directly sending a subtle message to the Lilywhites chief, but it was a clear sign that he would quit the club if he felt that a league title was never going to happen there.

It remains to be seen whether there's a transfer window this summer, amid the ongoing pandemic, but if there is then Levy must scrape together every penny he can and use it to bolster the squad.

For Tottenham fans, Kane is famously one of their own, but he also turns 27 in July and he will know that the window of opportunity is closing with regards to winning the league.

Of course he'd love to win it in North London, but if Levy doesn't loosen the purse strings in a major way then does Kane - who hasn't won any trophies at the club yet - have any incentive to stick around?

He clearly has designs on winning the league at some point in his career and if Levy doesn't demonstrate that Tottenham's ambition matches his then it could very well make him want to leave.

Harry Kane of Tottenham Hotspur trains during the Tottenham Hotspur training session at The Tottenham Hotspur Training Centre on March 09, 2020 in Enfield, England. Tottenham Hotspur will...

 

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Shane Callaghan

Shane Callaghan

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

Register for TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch