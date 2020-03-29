Quick links

'A lot of criticism': Leeds man shares his 'low point' involving figure who left in 2018

Amir Mir
A statue of former player Billy Bremner covered in Leeds United scarves and a face mask due to the Coronavirus Covid-19 pandemic outside Elland Road, home of Leeds United Football Club on...
Paul Heckingbottom was sacked by Leeds United in 2018.

Paul Heckingbottom, Manager of Hibernian FC reacts during the Betfred Cup Semi-Final match between Hibernan and Celtic at Hampden Park on November 02, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland.

Leeds United's Head of Communications, James Mooney, has shared how he really liked Paul Heckingbottom during his time at Elland Road even though he gets 'a lot of criticism' from fans, as he told Talking Shutt.

Heckingbottom, who was appointed Leeds boss in February 2018, only lasted four months in his post, after he made the move from rivals Barnsley.

Even though he wasn't at fault for their slump at the time because of the small amount of time he spent at the club, the decision to part ways with him was the correct one, as Marcelo Bielsa is proving now. 

 

But, Mooney, shared what the feeling towards Heckingbottom was like from the players and those in the board room despite it not working out for him. 

"I like Paul Heckingbottom," Mooney told Talking Shutt. "And I know he gets a lot of criticism from Leeds fans because of the Barnsley connection and it didn't quite work out for him.

"But, Paul's a really good guy and a really good coach. And a lot of the lads who are still key to the team now really got on with Paul as well. 

"So, from Paul leaving that was something I think all of us, Victor, myself, Angus, or anyone who worked closely with Paul and saw what he was trying to achieve but was just unable to because of circumstance. That was a pretty low point for us all because we were all desperate for him to do well and achieve."

Paul Heckingbottom Hibernian Manager looks on during the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Rangers and Hibernian at Ibrox Stadium on August 11, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland.

Leeds were a mid-table team when Heckingbottom left, and the job Bielsa has done just proves how much of a genius he is. 

Bielsa didn't make too much of a change in the transfer market and instead transformed a number of players into top-quality performers for the second-tier of English football.

And whilst they missed out on promotion last season, the belief is growing that the road to the Premier League is edging ever closer for the Yorkshire giants. 

Marcelo Bielsa Head Coach of Leeds United arrives before the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Huddersfield Town at Elland Road on March 07, 2020 in Leeds, England.

