European giants’ reported transfer plan relief for Liverpool, bad news for Tottenham Hotspur

General views around Anfield, before the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield on October 27, 2019 in Liverpool, United Kingdom.
Real Madrid have been linked with Liverpool forward Sadio Mane and reported Tottenham Hotspur target Erling Braut Haaland.

Sadio Mane of Liverpool and Eric Dier of Tottenham Hotspur

According to The Express, Real Madrid head coach Zinedine Zidane has made Erling Braut Haaland his top target, which is a relief for Liverpool but bad news for Tottenham Hotspur.

The Express has claimed that although Liverpool forward Made is on the radar of Madrid, Zidane sees him as a second option after Haaland.

It is a relief for the Reds, as the Senegal international is one of the best and most important players in Jurgen Klopp’s team.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, Tottenham are interested in signing Norway international striker Haaland from Dortmund in the summer transfer window, but Madrid’s reported stance makes things complicated for the North London outfit.

 

Stats

According to WhoScored, Made has scored 14 goals and provided seven assists in 26 Premier League matches, and has scored two goals and provided one assist in eight Champions League games for Liverpool so far this season.

Haaland joined Dortmund in the January transfer window, and has scored nine goals and provided one assists in the Bundesliga and has scored two goals in two Champions League appearances for the German club, according to WhoScored.

Erling Haaland of Salzburg celebrates after scoring their 3rd goal during the UEFA Champions League group E match between Liverpool FC and RB Salzburg at Anfield on October 2, 2019 in...

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

